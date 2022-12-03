DeSantis Continues Attacks on Disney on Word of Lawmakers’ 2nd Thoughts

A spokeswoman for Gov. Ron DeSantis called “fake news” on reports that Republican lawmakers are working on legislation to scale back a law rushed through earlier this year stripping Walt Disney of its unique self-governing power in Central Florida.

“Fake news. @GovRonDeSantis doesn’t make ‘u-turns,'” DeSantis’ spokeswoman Taryn Fenske tweeted on Friday. Fenske’s post came in response to a tweet by former state Rep. Anthony Sabatini calling it “sad to see weak-kneed GOP politicians get overpowered on this.” During a special session initially called to pass a redistricting plan, DeSantis directed lawmakers to add two punitive Disney-related measures after the entertainment company opposed a controversial new law, dubbed by opponents as the “don’t say gay” bill, that restricts education about gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.