The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 2, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. See previous podcasts here. Ayres’s guests today include Rep. Paul Renner and County Commission Chairman Greg Hansen. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Community Chorus of Palm Coast, with special music provided by the Palm Coast Community Band starting half an hour before the show (6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 4), and the chorus performing the holiday concert afterward. Both concerts are at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Dr. N. There is no charge to attend.

City Repertory Theatre presents “A Holiday Treat: A Special Night of Story and Song” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Performances are in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 and include one drink and light refreshment. Proceeds will benefit the the Flagler County Cultural Council, which in October was designated the county’s official local arts agency. Dr. Seuss’ Whos, Adam Sandler’s comical “The Chanukah Song,” and angels – of the honky tonk variety – will be part of a theatrical fundraising revue. The cast will feature performers familiar to attendees of City Rep’s musical as well as dramatic productions, and includes Laniece Fagundes, Phillipa Rose, Julia Truilo, Beau Wade, Alexander Loucks and Agata Sokolska-Li, as well as novelist and CRT supporter Susan Slater. Keyboardist Ben Beck will be musical director. Sbordone and City Rep cofounder Diane Ellertsen will host the revue. Tickets are available at palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Presents Festive Revue for Launch of Flagler County Cultural Council.”

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

World Cup: In Group G action today either Cameroon or Serbia have a long shot at making it to the next round if Cameroon defeats Brazil, which is unlikely, and Serbia defeats Switzerland. Brazil has already qualified. All Switzerland needs to protect its move is a tie. It cannot afford a loss. If Serbia wins, it'll be Serbia and Brazil advancing. Same scenario in Group H, for Korea and Uruguay. Portugal has already advanced in that group. They play Korea. A Korea win and a Ghana loss could mean Korea advances. Ghana is playingt Uruguay. All Ghana needs to protect its lead is a tie. The matches are at 10 and 2.









Notably: It was on this day in 1954 that the U.S. Senate, back when it could occasionally find a pair, silenced Joseph McCarthy, voting 67-22 to condemn him. All 44 Democrats voting, voted to condemn. Republicans, of course, were split. The vote took place on the same day Democrats gained a one-vote majority of 48-47, with one independent, when Alan Bible, a Nevada Democrat, was sworn-in (he was elected to fill the seat vacated by the late Pat McCarran, who had the Las Vegas airport briefly named after him, until Harry Reid’s putsch). The change occurred just before the vote on McCarthy. Sen. William Jenner of Indiana, one of the chamber’s more despicable specimens over the years, laughed when the vote was taken against his friend McCarthy, whom he kept supporting.

Now this:









