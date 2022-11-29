Flagler County’s Scott Simon Achieves Highest Code Enforcement Certification Level in Florida

Flagler County Code Enforcement Officer Scott Simon achieved the highest certification level in the State of Florida. The certification is provided through the Florida Association of Code Enforcement (FACE).

“It is important to keep up with the latest training for the benefit of our residents,” Simon said. “It’s our job to ensure safety within the community. Code enforcement issues are ultimately about public safety.”









The Florida Association of Code Enforcement was established to study and advance the science and practice of code enforcement statewide through training, certification and the exchange of ideas, information, and techniques, according to its website. It has developed a comprehensive professional development program in coordination with the John Scott Dailey Florida Institute of Government that consists of four certifications:

Administrative Aspects of Code Enforcement,

Fundamentals of Code Enforcement,

Legal Issues in Code Enforcement,

Officer Safety and Field Applications (required physical component).

Courses take between 30 and 40 hours to complete and are taught by a Florida Institute of Government affiliate. Code enforcement officers must attain a score of 75% or higher on exams within three years of completion.

“It is rigorous training,” Simon said. “It is well worth the effort to remain current.”

County Administrator Heidi Petito expressed her appreciation for Simon’s efforts.

“We are very proud of Scott’s recent accomplishments,” Petito said. “His diligence, self-motivation as well as dedication to always go the extra mile for Flagler County is evident by his ongoing commitment to the residents we serve.”

The Florida Association of Code Enforcement is a non-profit, member-driven organization that was established in 1989, and currently serves almost 2,200 members. Members include professionals involved in the enforcement of health, safety, and environmental regulations, or otherwise responsible for the enforcement of municipal, county, regional, state, or federal codes in the State of Florida.