The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 30, 2022

Weather: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

In Court: Ronald Wright, the 50-year-old man accused of assaulting a family member and decapitating a pet parrot last year, appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins for a sentencing at 8:30 a.m., after a plea agreement. It is an open plea, which means the judge may sentence him to up to 10 years in prison on the two third-degree felony charges he faces, though he is likely to get far less than that, and possibly just a probationary term, due to his mental condition. See: “49-Year-Old Bunnell Man in Mental Crisis Decapitates Family Parrot of 48 Years and Faces Animal Cruelty Charge.” At 9 a.m., Pekins holds a competency hearing for Justin Wallace, a 21-year-old man accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl.

Shirley Chisolm Trail Dedication: The Democratic Women of Flagler County, in conjunction with the City of Palm Coast, celebrate the many achievements of Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm by unveiling a bronze plaque in her likeness by renaming one of the city’s many walking/biking trails. The unveiling will rename the Pine Lakes Parkway’s walking path to the Shirley Chisholm Trail. The dedication is at 10 a.m. across the street from the Pine Lakes Golf Club, 400 Pine Lakes Parkway, Palm Coast. Ms. Chisholm retired to Palm Coast after serving 12 terms in congress. In addition, she was the first African American woman to seek the nomination of her party for the office of President of the United States. See: “Shirley Chisholm Trail: Palm Coast Committee Votes 5-0 to Rename Pine Lakes Path After Maverick Black Leader.”

Groundbreaking for $1.8 million construction project at Waterfront Park is scheduled for 2 p.m., 150 Waterfront Park Rd, Palm Coast, with Mayor David Alfin hosting. Bringing water access to Waterfront Park has been part of the park’s master plan since 2005. The project is funded in part by grants from the Florida Inland Navigation District, in part by park impact fees and by capital dollars.

“Banned Books: It Was a Pleasure to Burn,” a talk by guest speaker Scott Rooke at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 6:30 p.m. presented by Americans United for the Separation of Church and State, Atlantic Coast Chapter. Rooke serves on the Brevard County school district’s Book Reconsideration Workgroup, which evaluates challenged books for removal from school libraries and classrooms. Over the 2021-2022 school year, challenged and removed books in public schools grew into a full-fledged social and political movement. The vast majority of the books targeted for removal feature LGBTQ+ characters of color, and/or cover race and racism in American history, LGBTQ+ identities, or sex education. Flagler County has had and continues to have books challenged, removed and banned.









Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

One Night of Queen, 7 p.m. Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. In 2022, Gary Mullen & The Works will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their world-renowned One Night Of Queen live concert performance. Gary Mullen & The Works (featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Billy Moffat on bass, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards and Jon Halliwell on drums) will have you dancing in the aisles during their 2-hour show, while the band pays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductees: Queen. Ticket : $54.00 – $64.00 Book them here.

World Cup: Denmark and Australia face off at 10 a.m., with Denmark facing elimination if it loses, advancement, at Australia’s expense, if it wins. A tie would create an opening for Tunisia, if it beats France, which is unlikely. France has already advanced out of that Group D. In Group C action, It’s Poland and Argentina at 2 p.m. and Saudi Arabia and Mexico at the same time. This group is wide open, with even Mexico having a chance to advance with a win, if all else falls in place, though it’s a long shot. Argentina is desperate for another win, and Poland only needs a tie to advance.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

For more information, please contact Bill Butler at 386-986-3760 or 386-445-0598 or email: [email protected].









Stetson University Christmas Candlelight | Concert Choir, Hatter Choir, Stetson Chorale: 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]

City Repertory Theatre presents “A Holiday Treat: A Special Night of Story and Song” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Performances are in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 and include one drink and light refreshment. Proceeds will benefit the the Flagler County Cultural Council, which in October was designated the county’s official local arts agency. Dr. Seuss’ Whos, Adam Sandler’s comical “The Chanukah Song,” and angels – of the honky tonk variety – will be part of a theatrical fundraising revue. The cast will feature performers familiar to attendees of City Rep’s musical as well as dramatic productions, and includes Laniece Fagundes, Phillipa Rose, Julia Truilo, Beau Wade, Alexander Loucks and Agata Sokolska-Li, as well as novelist and CRT supporter Susan Slater. Keyboardist Ben Beck will be musical director. Sbordone and City Rep cofounder Diane Ellertsen will host the revue. Tickets are available at palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events. See the preview: “City Repertory Theatre Presents Festive Revue for Launch of Flagler County Cultural Council.”

Timothy Chooi Performs Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto at Jacksonville Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Nathan Aspinall returns to Jacksonville to share a program that is filled to the brim with symphonic gifts. Hear the mesmerizing, ethereal opening flute solo in Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto, perfectly suited for Timothy Chooi. Bask in the sounds of nature as Jean Sibelius’ Second Symphony uses the orchestra to embody bubbling sounds of a natural spring and cheerful birdcalls. Discover the joyous places only music can take you. Tickers here.

Notably: It’s Mark Twain’s birthday (1835), as it is Jonathan Swift’s (1667) and Winston Churchill’s (1894) and playwright David Mamet’s (1947). A notable observation from Twain that sums up so many circumstances including the one we live with and submit to every day, those of us not lucky enough to have escaped it–the ordinary workplace: “Power, when lodged in the hands of man, means oppression – insures oppression: it means oppression always: not always consciously, deliberately, purposely; not always severely, or heavily, or cruelly, or sweepingly; but oppression, anyway, and always, in one shape or another.”

