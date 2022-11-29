The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 29, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

In Court: Carlos DuPree, who was sentenced to life in prison in October for a home invasion robbery, appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins for a pre-trial on three lesser charges–resisting arrest, obstruction, battery on a law enforcement officer, all third-degree felonies, at 1:30 p.m.

World Cup: This is it. The biggest soccer game of the decade, or decades, for the United States: it’s Team USA v. Iran at 2 p.m. For the Americans, it’s simple: a win ensures a spot in the elimination round. A tie or a loss means it’s over for the Americans. The Iranians advance with a win. If they tie, and Wales beats England, Wales advances. If Wales loses, Iran advances with a win or a tie. England advances with a win or a tie as well. That’s all in Group B. England and Wales also play at 2 p.m. The day begins with 10 a.m. matches to decide Group A, with Netherlands against Qatar and Ecuador against Senegal. But Qatar has already been eliminated no matter what it pulls off today. On the other hand, the fate of the three other teams is still in the air. Netherlands could actually be eliminated if they lose and Senegal and Ecuador tie, enabling both Ecuador and Senegal to advance, because even though Senegal and Netherlands would be tied on points, Senegal has the goal advantage.

Fantasy of Lights at Palm Coast’s Central Park: The Rotary Club of Flagler County hosts its 17th Annual Fantasy Lights Festival at Central Park in Town Center, through Dec. 30, 6:30-9 p.m. each night. Fantasy Lights is free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with over 50 large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages. A favorite for the kids is Santa’s House and Village with a collection of elf houses festively painted and nestled among the lights, warm fire to roast marsh mallows or create smores, and encircling the village is Santa’s Merry Train Ride. See the full brochure here and the nightly schedule of events https://flaglerlive.com/wp-content/uploads/Fantasy-Lights-Program-2022_FINAL.pdf#page=7

Native Flower Gardening: 10 to 11 a.m., UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road Bunnell. Learn what beautiful flowering plants you can grow in your garden! At UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County office, we get so many questions about what kind of native flowers can be planted in this area. Well, we have come up with a native flower gardening workshop to help you. Included in this workshop will be native flower seeds you can plant in your garden or patio. Please call UF/IFAS Extension Flagler County office for any questions, at (386)437-7464. Tickets are non-refundable.

Freedom Readers Club at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This month’s book: Night by Elie Wiesel. Teens only. See: “At Flagler Public Library, Freedom Readers’ Club and Other Page-Turners Boldly Defy Book Bans.”









Notably: Today is the United Nation’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people. Look for the absolute absence of demonstrations on Palestinians’ behalf, either in the United states or, ironically, in the Arab world, where Palestinians find solidarity in propaganda offices and a few hand-out checks, but little more: it isn’t Netanyahu alone who killed the two-state solution. Arabs helped. In Qatar, not a peep.

Now this: From the Luka Collection (no idea why he’s suddenly interested in this):









