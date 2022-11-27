The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 27, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

World Cup: Costa Rica and Japan are first up at 5 a.m. Japan can advance to the next round with a win. Then Belgium and Morocco at 8 a.m. Belgium, too, can advance with a win. At 11 it’s Croatia and Canada, with both teams desperate for a win if they are to keep their chances alive, and finally the marquee match of the day, Spain and Germany, with Spain in position to advance with a win and Germany still nursing their stunning loss to Japan and in need of a win to keep their chances alive. A tie will not do, though it won’t be necessarily eliminated them they tie.









In medias res: The Washington Post on Friday ran a piece that sounds familiar: “Florida beaches were already running low on sand. Then Ian and Nicole hit.” With these findings: “But these days the usual sources for sand — nearby underwater mounds and healthy beaches in other parts of the Sunshine State — are running low. What can be found is pricey. Rockwell estimates each house needs at least 275 dump truckloads pushed underneath to be saved — which at the current price of $1,200 a load comes out to $330,000 per home. […] A state report published over the summer — before the two hurricanes hit — found that more than half of Florida’s sandy beaches are critically eroded. […] Development is partly to blame. Sought-after oceanfront buildings take up space that might otherwise be home to protective sand dunes. Rising sea levels and stronger and more frequent hurricanes are also a factor.” We’ve been writing these lines so often. We still have a County Commission that continues to buy the state’s party line about “resiliency,” and not a word about climate change. One correction to the Post article: it understates the cost of dune renourishment in Flagler in the wake of Hurricanes Matthew and Irma by $20 million, maybe because the reporter assumed it was a mistake when told that it cost $20 million, not $2 million. Speaking of climate change: note the tundra specials below.

