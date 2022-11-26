Authorities Investigating Possible Hit-and-Run Death of Pedestrian Woman on U.S. 1

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what may be a hit and run or the unexplained death of a pedestrian woman found dead in a ditch near Plantation Bay, off of U.S. 1, this morning.

There were indications of a vehicle crash at the scene, including some vehicle debris, but no vehicle. The incident was reported to authorities around 9:30 a.m. in the area of U.S. 1 and Eagle Rock Road, not far from the Flagler-Volusia county line.

An emergency helicopter was placed on standby after the incident was reported, but soon after cancelled as the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene, and FHP called in.

The investigation is ongoing at the scene, where traffic was restricted: As of 10 this morning, both northbound lanes were blocked. One of the two southbound lanes was closed.

Authorities were expected to analyze license plate readers and other available surveillance video to reconstruct the scene leading up to the incident or narrow down a search for vehicles.