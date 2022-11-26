The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 26, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

World Cup: It’s Tunisia and Australia at 5 a.m., then Saudi Arabia, who beat Argentina their last time out in one of the great stunners in the history of the sport, get to show us whether it was a fluke or not as they take on Poland at 8 a.m. The free-wheeling French take on Denmark at 11 a.m., and Argentina looks for redemption at 2 p.m. against a Mexico ready to roar. Poland and Mexico tied in their match a few days ago. France can guarantee itself a move to the elimination round with a win–as can Saudi Arabia, for that matter.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Tree-lighting ceremony: The City of Palm Coast is inviting residents and visitors to the 11th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, November 26th, at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Join Santa, the Palm Coast City Council, and the Rotary Club of Flagler County as they count down to the lighting of a beautiful tree and celebrate the arrival of the most wonderful time of the year! Details here.









In medias res: A few double takes from Doha: as Qataris face the glare of the international spotlight that trains on each World Cup, the tournament “has brought a disproportionate burst of negative coverage, they say, and spawned descriptions of their country and people that feel outdated and stereotypical, painting an image of Qatar that they barely recognize,” The Times reports. “Qataris say that they are calling out the double standards. Why, they ask, do Europeans buy natural gas from Qatar if they find the country so abhorrent that they cannot watch soccer there? Why don’t some of the international figures who have spoken out against Qatar do the same for the United Arab Emirates? They have also said that they hope the first World Cup to be held in an Arab nation will challenge stereotypes about Qataris, Arabs and Muslims. Instead, it sometimes seems to have done the opposite. […] Even some Qataris who welcome criticism as an invitation for improvement say that they have been dismayed by the media coverage, which they believe is underpinned by prejudices based in racism, Orientalism and Islamophobia. […] for Qataris and other Arabs, much of what they are seeing hurts because it compounds centuries of harmful representations by North Americans and Europeans.” On top of that, “Casablanca” premiered on this day in 1942.

Now this: “Casablanca” is 80 years old today.









