Be Local Buy Local with the Holiday Gift Guide and Small Business Saturday

The City of Palm Coast is reminding residents to ‘Be Local Buy Local’ this holiday season with the Be Local Buy Local Holiday Gift Guide!

Just like last year, the City of Palm Coast has partnered with several local businesses to offer special promotions in the Holiday Gift Guide and on the City’s social media channels valid from November 25 through December 31. Residents may view the Holiday Gift Guide by clicking here.









Additionally, residents are encouraged to participate in National Small Business Saturday on November 28th. Shop in-store or online with your favorite local small businesses and share the joy and spirit of this time of year. To make it easier to find places to EAT, SHOP, and SPEND locally in Palm Coast, we’ve put together a Business Directory that you can view by clicking here.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing back the Holiday Gift Guide to our residents ahead of the busy shopping season,” City Manager Denise Bevan said. “When we shop within our community, our City can provide more amenities to our residents, local businesses thrive, and more jobs are created in Palm Coast. We hope everyone will Be Local Buy Local this holiday season!”

For more information about the City of Palm Coast ‘Be Local Buy Local’ initiative, visit palmcoast.gov/belocalbuylocal.