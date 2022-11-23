The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 23, 2022









Weather: Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Except for County Judge Andrea Totten, who is not getting a break–33 cases on the pre-trial docket–all other court activities are off today.

Thanksgiving: With schools off all week, all government activities are winding down today, or pretending to be open, ahead of the four-day holiday.

Christmas Tree Lot: Parents and scouts from Boy Scout Troop 281 and Scouts BSA Troop 4281 are selling 500 trees from a farm in North Carolina starting today at 9 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 156 Florida Park Drive North in Palm Coast. Trees start at $80. The lot will close at 5 p.m. It will be closed for Thanksgiving but reopen Friday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. From then on out, the hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

World Cup: After a fabulous day Tuesday that saw Saudi Arabia beat Argentina (well, it could have been more fabulous had a less abject nation done so) and France awoke from a 1-0 deficit to crush Australia, 4-1, today Morocco play Croatia at 5 a.m., Germany and Japan go at it at 8 a.m. then Spain and Costa Rica at 11 and Belgium and Canada at 2 p.m.

Notably: Thanks to Lebanese Independence Day, which never gets any respect, we missed Rodney Dangerfield’s birthday yesterday, and missed the fact that he shares that birthday with Charles de Gaulle–the priggish, pompous French president, not the airport to which he gave his name. It was also the anniversary of the publication of Darwin’s Origin of Species, though today in 1936, Life (the magazine) was born. So much useless information, all in preparation for the uselessness

of turkey tomorrow. Why isn’t the burger our national Thanksgiving meal?

Now this:









