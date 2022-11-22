The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Today at the Editor’s Glance:
The Flagler County Commission meets in brief special session at 4 p.m. today at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, for the administration of the oath of office to Leann Pennington, who defeated one-term incumbent Joe Mullins in the Republican primary with 69 percent of the vote and defeated Jane Gentile-Youd in the general election with 73 percent of the vote to win the seat.
Jazz Ensemble II Concert at UCF, the group group performs a varied repertoire of standard literature as well as new pieces composed and arranged for big band. Free admission, no ticket required. 8 p.m. at UCF’s Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Boulevard, Orlando.
World Cup: Messi and Argentina go against Saudi Arabia, those paragons of freedom and human rights, at 5 a.m. Then it’s Denmark and Tunisia (birthplace of the Arab Spring), at 8 a.m., then Mexico and Poland at 11 a.m., and finally France, the defending world champions, and Australia at 2 p.m.
Notably: Today is Lebanese Independence Day. Also, a day that lives in irony.
Palm Coast City Council Workshop
The Circle of Light A Course in Miracles Study Group
Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library
Nature grows most desolate when history deserts her, like a bone without flesh; but wherever paths cross or the plough has carved a name the countryside assumes memories and is invisibly softened. The whole of Lebanon falls within this vale of recollection. There cannot be a knoll which is free from the past, and there are heights and valleys which have guided men and armies the selfsame way, as birds are ushered south in winter, one after another into oblivion. Beaufort is such a place, built by the Romans on the corridor which linked Damascus with the sea at Tyre and Sidon, a thousand feet above the Litani river. The Arabs raised a new fortress here long after, and King Fulk of Jerusalem took it from them in 1139 and gave it to the lords of Sayette, who built it again. From fifteen miles away the upsurge of its walls is a fable on the horizon, the round towers sharp with a metal clarity above the river. Visitors must be accompanied by two soldiers and only remain an hour, for the old fortress stands on a new frontier and from it one can see the Israeli village of Metulleh.
–From Colin Thubron’s The Hills of Adonis: A Quest in Lebanon (1968).
