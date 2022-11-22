The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 22, 2022









Weather: Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

The Flagler County Commission meets in brief special session at 4 p.m. today at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, for the administration of the oath of office to Leann Pennington, who defeated one-term incumbent Joe Mullins in the Republican primary with 69 percent of the vote and defeated Jane Gentile-Youd in the general election with 73 percent of the vote to win the seat.

Jazz Ensemble II Concert at UCF, the group group performs a varied repertoire of standard literature as well as new pieces composed and arranged for big band. Free admission, no ticket required. 8 p.m. at UCF’s Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Boulevard, Orlando.

World Cup: Messi and Argentina go against Saudi Arabia, those paragons of freedom and human rights, at 5 a.m. Then it’s Denmark and Tunisia (birthplace of the Arab Spring), at 8 a.m., then Mexico and Poland at 11 a.m., and finally France, the defending world champions, and Australia at 2 p.m.

Notably: Today is Lebanese Independence Day. Also, a day that lives in irony.

Now this: A Bob Special from the From the Luka Collection:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

