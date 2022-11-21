The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 21, 2022









Weather: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool. More humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Monday Night: Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

In Court: Felony court is taking a break.

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here . The meeting will be preceded with a send-off to Commissioner Joe Mullins. World Cup: England play Iran at 8 a.m., Senegal play Netherlands at 11 a.m., and the American team has its first match, against Wales, at 2 p.m. The first match is on FS1, the next two on Fox. England, Wales, Iran and the United States form Group B. Senegal and Netherlands are in Group A, which includes Qatar, the host team that lost its opening match 2-0 against Ecuador on Sunday, becoming the first host team ever to lose an opening match at a World Cup though it’s a well deserved loss: the stadium had half emptied of Qatari supporters well before the end of the match. If it’ll take a village for the Qatari to win a match, theirs is the Potemkin kind. Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Notably: It is Voltaire’s birthday (1694). In that spirit: Continuing our wonderful tour of Qatar by way of human rights report, this one from Amnesty International: “The Qatari authorities use abusive laws to stifle those who are critical of the state, including both citizens and migrant workers. Amnesty International has documented cases of Qatari citizens who have been arbitrarily detained after criticizing the government, and sentenced following unfair trials based on confessions obtained coercively. Meanwhile, Malcolm Bidali, a Kenyan security guard, blogger and migrants’ rights activist, was forcibly disappeared and held in solitary confinement for a month for highlighting the plight of migrant workers. Qatar has little independent or critical media. The country’s authorities limit press freedom by imposing restrictions on broadcasters, including by banning filming in certain locations such as government buildings, hospitals, universities, migrant workers’ accommodation sites and private homes. ”

Now this: In case you’re wondering what Netflix software engineers–“complete riffraff,” in his own words–do with your $9.99 a month. John Fox (aka Bob Mahfouz) is my closest friend of the last 35 years, after we met over Pilsner Urquels at the Hardback Cafe in Chapel Hill, thanks to his (then) atrocious (but since vastly improved) French. He is still traveling the world for me.









