The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Weather: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

World Cup: Host Qatar play Ecuador in the opening match of the month-long tournament. It is the only match of the day, 11 a.m. on FS1, Telemundo and Peacock (Spanish).

Pianist Michael Rickman in concert: Michael Rickman, who has performed in London, Paris and Carnegie Hall in New York City, will be in concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. A $20 donation is requested at the door. For more information call 386-562-5423 or go online at daytonasolisti.com. The performance is part of Daytona Solisti’s 2022-23 concert season. Along with the lengthy, epic “Appassionata” Sonata, which Beethoven considered to be one of his finest, the program will include a Myra Hess transcription of Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” the chorale setting from Cantata BWV 147, and Robert Schumann’s Carnaval Op. 9. See the detailed preview, “World-Renowned Pianist Michael Rickman Performs Bach, Beethoven and Schumann Nov. 20 in Ormond Beach.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Chamber Winds Concert, UCF’s Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Boulevard, Orlando, 2 p.m. Students from the UCF Wind Ensemble perform works for chamber wind ensembles. The UCF Wind Ensemble is comprised of approximately 50 of the finest wind and percussion students at the University of Central Florida. Performing literature of the highest caliber. the Wind Ensemble presents two to three concerts per semester at local, regional and national venues. Free admission.

Knights Trumpet Ensemble Concert, UCF's Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Boulevard, Orlando, 5 p.m. Directed by Jesse Cook. Free admission, no ticket required.









Notably: As we watch the opening match of the World Cup from Qatar today, here are a few excerpts from Human Rights Watch’s 2022 report on that lovely country: “[A] migrant worker’s legal status in Qatar remains tied to a specific employer, where an employer can apply, renew, or cancel a worker’s residency permit, and that “absconding,” or leaving an employer without permission, remains a crime. Workers, especially low-paid laborers and domestic workers, often depend on their employer not just for their jobs, but for housing and food. Passport confiscations, high recruitment fees, and deceptive recruitment practices remain largely unpunished. Workers are banned from joining trade unions or exercising their right to strike. Such impunity and remaining aspects of the kafala system continue to drive abuse, exploitation, and forced labor practices.” In other words, workers in Qatar are being treated exactly as workers were treated in Europe and the United States 150 years ago. “In May, Qatari authorities forcibly disappeared a Kenyan security guard and labor activist, Malcolm Bidali, detaining him in solitary confinement for a month, after which they conditionally released him back to his company’s worker accommodations. […] Women in Qatar must obtain permission from their male guardians to marry, study abroad on government scholarships, work in many government jobs, travel abroad until certain ages, and receive some forms of reproductive health care. The discriminatory system also denies women the authority to act as their children’s primary guardian, even when they are divorced and have legal custody, without regard to the child’s best interests. […] Qatar’s Family Law also discriminates against women in marriage, divorce, child custody, and inheritance. Women are required to have a male guardian’s permission to marry.” More tomorrow. Here’s a special reminder to Qatar inspired by Flagler Pride:

