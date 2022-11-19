The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 19, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Celebrate America, a celebration of the country and its veterans originally scheduled for Nov. 12, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast. The free event will feature all the vendors, all the musicians, all the Veterans Day ceremonies that had been scheduled. Nova Rex, a band formed in 1985 and ranked among the Top 50 greatest hair-metal bands from the 80’s by VH-1, will be the featured act, with John Bisaha from the Iconic band The Babys. “They’re going to do a family-friendly show, by the way,” Ayres says. They’ll perform from 3 to 5 p.m., and Matt O Ree Band will perform at 1 p.m. See details here: “Celebrate America Rescheduled to Nov. 19 at Ag Museum, Freedom Fest at Flagler Airport in March.”

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Pianist Michael Rickman in concert: Michael Rickman, who has performed in London, Paris and Carnegie Hall in New York City, will be in concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. A $20 donation is requested at the door. For more information call 386-562-5423 or go online at daytonasolisti.com. The performance is part of Daytona Solisti’s 2022-23 concert season. Along with the lengthy, epic “Appassionata” Sonata, which Beethoven considered to be one of his finest, the program will include a Myra Hess transcription of Bach’s “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” the chorale setting from Cantata BWV 147, and Robert Schumann’s Carnaval Op. 9. See the detailed preview, “World-Renowned Pianist Michael Rickman Performs Bach, Beethoven and Schumann Nov. 20 in Ormond Beach.”

Notably: Yesterday was the anniversary of the Jonestown mass suicide, in 1978, not mentioned yesterday because it wasn’t the most propitious time, but mentionable now, and more so these days not so much as a historical event but as a metaphor of American character untethered to reality: Jim Jones was a combination of that paranoid style in American politics that has been flowering since Birchers and been supercharged since Trump. There are deep and disturbing similarities between the impulses behind Jim Jones’s followers and those of the QAnon-Trump-DeSantis variation now Kool-Aiding America to its latest dalliance with perdition. As to America’s endless dalliances with rejuvenation, today is the 159th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address, and, to wit, the birth anniversary of Roy Campanella, one of the first great Black Major League Baseball players who joined the Brooklyn Dodgers and became part of the “Boys of Summer,” winning the Most Valuable Player award three times in his decade of play. It is also the anniversary of the discovery of Puerto Rico. memo to American champions of exceptionalism: give the island statehood already.

