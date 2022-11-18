The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 18, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: The trial of Randy Alexander on a charge of attempted second degree murder is expected to conclude today before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County courthouse.

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today, Flagler Health Department director Bob Snyder and AdventHealth Palm Coast CEO Denyse Bales-Chubb discuss a new health study about Flagler County’s needs. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Flagler Beach hosts its rescheduled Veterans Day ceremony at 1 p.m. at Veterans Park in the heart of the city. The speakers include retired Lt. Col. Bill May and Commissioners Jane Mealy and Ken Bryan, with the unveiling of the new Veterans Monument and the announcement of the winners of the Veterans Park Fountain design contest.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Jersey Tenors at Flagler Auditorium, 7 p.m. Back with a new show, this opera/rock mash-up sensation blends iconic opera classics with Rock & Roll hits from artists like Queen, Journey, and Elton John, along with the songs from Jersey’s finest—Frankie Valli, The Four Seasons and Bon Jovi. From Frank Sinatra to Figaro, hear The Tenors’ original arrangements of songs celebrating artists from the stage to the screen, including “Walk Like A Man,” “Your Song,” “That’s Life,” “Eye of the Tiger,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and many more. Tickets here.

Stetson Faculty Concert, Persimmon Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. at Presser Hall, Room 132 (Tinsley) 419 North Woodland Blvd., DeLand. A concert of immersive new music featuring Stetson faculty.

UCF Symphony Orchestra in performance in the St. Lukes Concert Series, featuring Rebecca Burkardt as Guest Conductor, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 2021 W State Rd 426, Oviedo.

In Coming Days:

Celebrate America, a celebration of the country and its veterans originally scheduled for Nov. 12, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast. The free event will feature all the vendors, all the musicians, all the Veterans Day ceremonies that had been scheduled. Nova Rex, a band formed in 1985 and ranked among the Top 50 greatest hair-metal bands from the 80’s by VH-1, will be the featured act, with John Bisaha from the Iconic band The Babys. “They’re going to do a family-friendly show, by the way,” Ayres says. They’ll perform from 3 to 5 p.m., and Matt O Ree Band will perform at 1 p.m. See details here: “Celebrate America Rescheduled to Nov. 19 at Ag Museum, Freedom Fest at Flagler Airport in March.”









Notably: Mickey Mouse was born on this day in 1928, when Walt Disney was at a very low point in his life–deflated, feeling as if he’d hit a wall. Those stories about him befriending mice were made up. If anything–according to Neal Gabler’s biography–he’d been inspired by Aesop’s Fables and the Alice comedies, which featured mice, and the drawings of Clifton Meek in Life magazine and Judge magazine. “The first Mickey Mouse was made by twelve people after hours in a garage,” Walt Disney wrote. The result was “Plane Crazy.”

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

