$1.8 Million Waterfront Park Construction Begins, Closing Some Access Points

Detours go in effect at Palm Coast’s popular Waterfront park on Thursday (Nov. 17), closing some access points, as a two-phase, $1.8 million construction project to enhance various parts of the park begins.

The City of Palm Coast has received a multi-year grant through the Florida Inland Navigation District (FIND) for enhancements to Waterfront Park to build non-motorized boat access through a floating dock for a launch area. This will provide access for kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, row boats, and others, further adding to residents’ recreational experience at one of Palm Coast’s most treasured parks.

Enhancements will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, dredging, site work, shoreline stabilization, dock installation, and a concrete pad installation will occur. This work is estimated to cost $1,200,000, split between the three-part FIND grant of $533,000 and city funds generated by impact fees at $462,000 and capital funds of $205,000.









The second phase will expand parking and is estimated to cost $600,000 comprised of $228,000 in grant funds and $258,000 from city park impact fees and $114,000 from capital funds. The construction of the first phase will begin this week with completion in the summer of 2023.

The main Intracoastal Waterway Trail that runs along the water will remain open and accessible until just past the pavilions and also will include access to the restrooms and fishing pier. The second paved path near the parking lot will be closed in its entirety for construction. A detour trail access will be available from the first wooden bridge near the park’s entrance sign through to the remainder of the trail (along our Children’s Memorial Garden and beyond). Please note this detour just west of the parking lot will only be by the shell path. There will be signage for the detour prominently displayed at the park.

A groundbreaking event is planned for Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Thursday, December 1 at 11:00 a.m. FIND Commissioner Randy Stapleford will deliver remarks on the project, as will Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin. The event is open to the public and all those who enjoy Waterfront Park.

The construction taking place at Waterfront Park may affect the viewing accessibility of the ever-popular Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade, presented by the Palm Coast Yacht Club, scheduled for December 3, 2022.









The main entrance of Waterfront Park will be accessible to viewing the intracoastal, but space will be limited. Residents are encouraged to view the parade from St. Joe’s Walkway and Canopy Walk, with parking available at European Village and under the toll bridge.

Bringing water access to Waterfront Park has been part of the park’s master plan since 2005. The 20-acre park’s amenities currently include family picnic pavilions, a playground, a fishing pier, and trails that provide the linkage to the City’s entire trail system. It is also home to the Children’s Memorial Garden. The launch area will be available for public use on the Intracoastal Waterway for recreational activities.