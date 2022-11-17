The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 17, 2022







Weather: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 at City Hall, a meeting re-scheduled from last week, when Hurricane Nicole was passing through. The commission will again take up a schedule of proposed increases in water, sewer, garbage and stormwater fees, and possibly take action to approve it. City Manager William Whitson will talk about the schedule of the pier’s demolition and re-construction.

Medicare Basics: The Flagler County Public Library in collaboration with SHINE is pleased to present MEDICARE BASICS, an overview of programs offered by the area Aging and Disability Resource Center and Medicare, including parts, A, B, C, D, Medigap, and Financial Assistance Programs. Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, at 1 p.m. A free program.

Pegine Echevarria, featured speaker, Daytona State College’s the Lemerand Entrepreneurial Speaker Series, 9:320 a.m., Hosseini Center, Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W International Speedway Blvd. Echevarria is the owner of one of the largest minority-owned businesses in North Florida and a motivational speaker. She is a best-selling author, award-winning businesswoman, and advisor to the military, federal government and Fortune 500 executives. She shows women and organizations how to influence, impact, and inspire others and lead and positively engage stakeholders and employees.

Uncouth, an open mic night: Join a unique community of creative artists and performers on Thursday nights from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. in Lee’s Garage, Carlton Union Building, Room 261A, 131 E Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, for an event featuring the student community of Stetson University. Uncouth is an “open-mic night” where students can perform their poetry, prose, music, and any other ‘artistic’ talents. This is a safe space for students to gather with their peers and enjoy the company of other creative minds.

In Coming Days:

Celebrate America, a celebration of the country and its veterans originally scheduled for Nov. 12, is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Florida Agriculture Museum, 7900 N Old Kings Rd, Palm Coast. The free event will feature all the vendors, all the musicians, all the Veterans Day ceremonies that had been scheduled. Nova Rex, a band formed in 1985 and ranked among the Top 50 greatest hair-metal bands from the 80’s by VH-1, will be the featured act, with John Bisaha from the Iconic band The Babys. “They’re going to do a family-friendly show, by the way,” Ayres says. They’ll perform from 3 to 5 p.m., and Matt O Ree Band will perform at 1 p.m. See details here: “Celebrate America Rescheduled to Nov. 19 at Ag Museum, Freedom Fest at Flagler Airport in March.”









From Statista: DeSantis Catches up to Trump: In a new joint survey from Politico and Morning Consult, Trump has the support of 47 percent of potential Republican primary voters. Backers of DeSantis made up 33 percent in the survey that was conducted between November 10 and 14, up from 18 percent before the midterms and only 8 percent in May of last year. Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence was the third-most popular among Republican primary voters, but is far behind at just 5 percent of respondents naming him as their pick most recently. Neither DeSantis nor Pence have announced a presidential campaign.

