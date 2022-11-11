The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 11, 2022









Weather: A normal weather day, for a change: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Today David Ayres welcomes winners of the 2022 general election. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

Veterans Day Ceremonies: Flagler County and the City of Palm Coast host Veterans Day ceremonies at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a barbecue luncheon for veterans and their families. The barbecue luncheon will be distributed in a drive-through format, to keep everyone dry. Registration is not required for the ceremony. The luncheon is free for veterans and their families, but it is ticketed and requires pre-registration. Veterans must pre-register with their veteran group in person at the Palm Coast Community Center. A representative from your service organization may register for your entire group. To secure your ticket, please visit the Palm Coast Community Center or call 386-986-2323.

Funeral arrangements for Palm Coast Firefighter-Paramedic Brant Gammon, who died on Nov. 3, are as follows: visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 North Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Further visitation scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Parkview Church in Palm Coast, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.









“Driving Miss Daisy” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd. Bunnell. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday. The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer’s patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple.

In Court:

In Coming Days:

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Notably: ” “I am a sick man, I am a spiteful man, I am an unattractive man. I think my liver hurts.” It is Dostoevsky’s birthday (1821). And Kurt Vonnegut’s (1922). Oddly enough, Vonnegut is known for his “so it goes” line in Slaughterhouse Five, but you’ll find it first in Notes from Underground (from which the opening line of this paragraph is taken), where the protagonist says it, anticipating Kurt: “‘Well, so it goes,’ I reply.” It is also Carlos Fuentes’s birthday (1928). It’s also the opening of the Gay Games in, of all places, Hong Kong: why do the Chinese land these competitions? At least it’s not in Qatar.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

