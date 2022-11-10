The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 10, 2022

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Thursday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Nicole closures: Courts, schools, Daytona State College, the University of Central Florida, and many government offices are closed today in observance of Nicole. Waste Pro’s garbage pick-up in Palm Coast is suspended today.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meeting scheduled for this evening has been rescheduled to Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
The Supervisor of Elections issued the following advisory: Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Elections Office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 10 and 11, 2022. Voters who wish to submit documents or paperwork supporting their eligibility to cast a mail ballot or provisional ballot are welcome to use the drop box outside of our entrance on Thursday or Friday at:
Supervisor of Elections Office
1769 E. Moody Boulevard
Building 2, Suite 101
Bunnell, FL 32110
The office will be open to the public on Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., based on the emergency order (22-02) issued by the Florida Secretary of State (attached). The deadline for submission of written evidence supporting voter eligibility for provisional ballots, and signature affidavits to cure vote-by-mail ballots has been extended until 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 12 at 5:00 P.M. Paperwork and affidavits will not be accepted after this extended deadline. The Canvassing Board meeting scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11 has been rescheduled for 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, November 13. The purpose of this meeting is to canvass Vote-By-Mail Ballots, Provisional Ballots, and certify the unofficial results of the 2022 General Election.
Free Virtual Book Discussion Moderated by Author Kimberlee Williams on her book, “Dear White Women, Please Come Home”. Please join SURJ Flagler as we explore what it means to be white and truly connect with our black and brown sisters. This online/Zoom discussion will be split into two sessions and is open to all- no matter your gender identity or race. The first discussion will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 PM, with the second discussion on Wednesday, November 16th, also at 7:00 PM. To register, go here.
Funeral arrangements for Palm Coast Firefighter-Paramedic Brant Gammon, who died on Nov. 3, are as follows: visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 North Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Further visitation scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Parkview Church in Palm Coast, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview.
FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Notably: It is Ennio Morricone’s birthday. All Americans have heard him even if very few have heard of him. Morricone, who died in Rome in 2020, was one of the great film-music composers and the inventor of Spaghetti Western music–“A Fistful of Dollars,” “Once Upon a Time in the West,” The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “My Name Is Nobody,” and so on. He also scored “Cinema Paradiso,” because to understand Morricone, one must have that sickness for nostalgia some of us cannot be rid of, or do without. He could have scored the last election and made you think: we’ll always have yesterday.
Now this: With all that time you have on your hands, compliments of Nicole, and if for nothing else but Ennio Morricone’s music.
To me, DeSantis doesn’t seem quite so levelheaded. He picks and hypes battles designed to cast him as some conservative superhero. In that regard he’s histrionic and hyperbolic, and I could easily see him overplaying his hand, especially in regard to religion. The “God” ad signals that any presidential bid by DeSantis, who is clearly plotting one, will aggressively court Christian nationalists and, in the process, empower them. That was already becoming clear from his penchant for foregrounding biblical references in his oratory. During an appearance last February at Hillsdale College in Michigan — which is, of course, a pivotal presidential battleground state — he exhorted the audience: “Put on the full armor of God. Stand firm against the left’s schemes. You will face flaming arrows, but if you have the shield of faith, you will overcome them.” DeSantis may need to use whatever shield he carries against Trump first. The former president and his minions are showing greater and greater annoyance with DeSantis’s success and, in particular, the signs that DeSantis would seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination regardless of whether Trump announces his own bid. Early this week, Trump suggested to a group of reporters that he had dirt on DeSantis and was prepared to spill it. “If he did run,” Trump said, “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering. I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife.”
–From Frank Bruni’s “Ron DeSantis’s God Complex,” The New York Times, Nov. 9, 2022.
