The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Weather: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Thursday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Nicole closures: Courts, schools, Daytona State College, the University of Central Florida, and many government offices are closed today in observance of Nicole. Waste Pro’s garbage pick-up in Palm Coast is suspended today.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meeting scheduled for this evening has been rescheduled to Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

The Supervisor of Elections issued the following advisory: Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Elections Office will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 10 and 11, 2022. Voters who wish to submit documents or paperwork supporting their eligibility to cast a mail ballot or provisional ballot are welcome to use the drop box outside of our entrance on Thursday or Friday at:

Supervisor of Elections Office

1769 E. Moody Boulevard

Building 2, Suite 101

Bunnell, FL 32110

The office will be open to the public on Saturday, November 12 from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., based on the emergency order (22-02) issued by the Florida Secretary of State (attached). The deadline for submission of written evidence supporting voter eligibility for provisional ballots, and signature affidavits to cure vote-by-mail ballots has been extended until 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 12 at 5:00 P.M. Paperwork and affidavits will not be accepted after this extended deadline. The Canvassing Board meeting scheduled for 9:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11 has been rescheduled for 10:00 A.M. on Sunday, November 13. The purpose of this meeting is to canvass Vote-By-Mail Ballots, Provisional Ballots, and certify the unofficial results of the 2022 General Election.

Free Virtual Book Discussion Moderated by Author Kimberlee Williams on her book, “Dear White Women, Please Come Home”. Please join SURJ Flagler as we explore what it means to be white and truly connect with our black and brown sisters. This online/Zoom discussion will be split into two sessions and is open to all- no matter your gender identity or race. The first discussion will take place on Thursday, November 10th at 7:00 PM, with the second discussion on Wednesday, November 16th, also at 7:00 PM. To register, go here.

In Coming Days:

Funeral arrangements for Palm Coast Firefighter-Paramedic Brant Gammon, who died on Nov. 3, are as follows: visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 North Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Further visitation scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Parkview Church in Palm Coast, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.









Notably: It is Ennio Morricone’s birthday. All Americans have heard him even if very few have heard of him. Morricone, who died in Rome in 2020, was one of the great film-music composers and the inventor of Spaghetti Western music–“A Fistful of Dollars,” “Once Upon a Time in the West,” The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “My Name Is Nobody,” and so on. He also scored “Cinema Paradiso,” because to understand Morricone, one must have that sickness for nostalgia some of us cannot be rid of, or do without. He could have scored the last election and made you think: we’ll always have yesterday.

Now this: With all that time you have on your hands, compliments of Nicole, and if for nothing else but Ennio Morricone’s music.

https://youtu.be/TTqN_JkK31Q









