The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 8, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday Night: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

It’s Election Day: See a sample ballot here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you haven’t voted yet, to day you must vote at your given precinct. Find your precinct here: https://www.flaglerelections.gov/For-Voters/Find-Your-Precinct Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. today to be counted. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

There is no school for Flagler County students.

In Court: It’s pre-trial day in felony court.

The Palm Coast City Council workshop scheduled for today has been cancelled.

The Community Traffic Safety Team led by Flagler County Commissioner Andy Dance meets at 9 a.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. You may also join by zoom. Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

In Coming Days:

Funeral arrangements for Palm Coast Firefighter-Paramedic Brant Gammon, who died on Nov. 3, are as follows: visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 North Old Kings Road, Palm Coast. Further visitation scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Parkview Church in Palm Coast, 5435 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Parkview.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.









Notably: “Astounding Triumph of Republicanism.” That was the headline at the top of the left column of the New York Times on Nov. 7, 1860, back when a third of the front page’s column inches were taken up by subheadlines: “The North Rising in Indignation at the Menaces of the South.” (You can see where FlaglerLive’s ancestors learned to write headlines.) “Abraham Lincoln Probably Elected President By a Majority of the Entire Popular Vote.” Does anyone, anyone at all, recal that Hannibal Hamlin was Lincoln’s vice president? So it is Election Day, and America needs a heart surgeon. Christiaan Barnard was born on this day in 1922. He performed the first heart transplant on Dec. 3, 1967. His patient died 18 days later of an infection, but heart transplants are now routine, at least on humans. Barnard himself died in September 2001. Of heart failure.

Now this: A Total Lunar Eclipse Over Tajikistan, from NASA: “If the full Moon suddenly faded, what would you see? The answer was recorded in a dramatic time lapse video taken during the total lunar eclipse in 2011 from Tajikistan. During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth moves between the Moon and the Sun, causing the moon to fade dramatically. The Moon never gets completely dark, though, since the Earth’s atmosphere refracts some light. As the featured video begins, the scene may appear to be daytime and sunlit, but actually it is a nighttime and lit by the glow of the full Moon. As the Moon becomes eclipsed and fades, background stars become visible and here can be seen reflected in a lake. Most spectacularly, the sky surrounding the eclipsed moon suddenly appears to be full of stars and highlighted by the busy plane of our Milky Way Galaxy. The sequence repeats with a closer view, and the final image shows the placement of the eclipsed Moon near the Eagle, Swan, Trifid, and Lagoon nebulas. Nearly two hours after the eclipse started, the moon emerged from the Earth’s shadow and its bright full glare again dominated the sky. Later today or tomorrow, depending on your location relative to the International Date Line, a new total lunar eclipse will take place — with totality being primarily visible over northeastern Asia and northwestern North America.”









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.