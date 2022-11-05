The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 5, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Early Voting and voting by mail: Voting is ongoing for the general election, culminating with Election day on Nov. 8. See a sample ballot here. Today is the last day for early voting. It’s on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

5th Annual Hidden Treasures at Hidden Trails Community Sale, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hidden Trails Community Center and Park, 6108 Mahogany Boulevard, Bunnell (in Daytona North.) The event is in cooperation with Flagler County government. Aside from endless treasures, there will be live music, food vendors, and tons of fun. Support small business, and give those who share treasures the opportunity to gain from it, as well as those who take them home. There will be Antiques, Appliances, Tools, Jewelry, Art of every genre, Crafts of every kind, Vendors who have small businesses to encourage prosperity, and so much more. You can make new friends, listen to great music, eat delicious food, enjoy raffles and family fun, and so much more. Bring your Mom, or buy her something beautiful and unique. If you are a Flagler Resident, Artist, Crafter, or Vendor, please sign up, and meet us there.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Sunshine and Sandals Social at Cornerstone: Every first Saturday we invite new residents out to learn everything about Flagler County at Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd, Bunnell, 1 to 2:30 p.m. We have a great time going over dog friendly beaches and parks, local social clubs you can be a part of as well as local favorite restaurants.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

“Charley’s Aunt,” at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. The comedy challenged gender roles before its time. Written by the Liverpool-born British playwright and actor Brandon Thomas, the play premiered in England in 1892, broke the then-current record for longest-running play worldwide, landed on Broadway in 1893 and later toured internationally. It has been revived ever since, as well as adapted for films and musicals. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “City Repertory Theatre and Beau Wade Drag ‘Charley’s Aunt’ Onto the Stage.”

“Driving Mis Daisy” at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E. Moody Blvd. Bunnell. 7:30 p.m. The place is the Deep South, the time 1948, just prior to the civil rights movement. Having recently demolished another car, Daisy Werthan, a rich, sharp-tongued Jewish widow of seventy-two, is informed by her son, Boolie, that henceforth she must rely on the services of a chauffeur. The person he hires for the job is a thoughtful, unemployed black man, Hoke, whom Miss Daisy immediately regards with disdain and who, in turn, is not impressed with his employer’s patronizing tone and, he believes, her latent prejudice. But, in a series of absorbing scenes spanning twenty-five years, the two, despite their mutual differences, grow ever closer to, and more dependent on, each other, until, eventually, they become almost a couple.

Stetson Opera Theater: Purcell’s Dido and Aeneas, 7:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m., Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel), 421 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Book tickets here.

Editorial Notebook: It appears Jill Woolbright, our soon-to-be-former school board member and Satan police, can’t help herself: she’s been shilling on social mierda for Will Furry, a fellow traveling sleaze, and smearing librarians (or Observer Publisher John Walsh’s family) on the back of yet more lies about All Boys Aren’t blue, the book she successfully burned out of the two high schools but not, as she claims, the two middle schools, where the book had vanished well before she decided that our schools are really madrassas. Too bad the superintendent caved and overruled the committee that saw no issue with keeping the book in the high schools. Give the fanatics an inch and they’ll whirl, as we saw this week. Woolbright likes to think Walsh endorsed Sally Hunt and Courtney VandeBunte because Walsh’s daughter is friends with a librarian. It doesn’t seem to cross her mind that he endorsed them because Woolbright and Furry are nut jobs embarfed in the Qanon liturgy. But the Woolbright shilling is just a reminder that the fanatics aren’t about to vanish no matter who is elected. The Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, occasionally known as the mum on liberty, is here to stay.

