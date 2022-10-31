Higher Proportion of Flagler Democrats Are Voting Than GOP, But Still Not Enough to Outnumber Advantage

Just past the halfway mark in early voting, more than a quarter of Flagler County’s registered voters have cast a ballot in the general election that culminates on Nov. 8. But the voting is overwhelmingly by registered Republicans.









The perception is that Democrats appear to be sitting on their hands. They’re not: they’re outvoting Republicans, but only in proportion to their registration numbers, not in ballots cast. Since there are so many more registered Republicans than there are Democrats in the county, Democrats’ slight enthusiasm edge has not been nearly enough to compensate for the huge gap in actual ballots cast by Republicans.

Early voting at four locations in the county began on Oct. 24. It runs for 13 consecutive days, ending at 6 p.m. on October 5. Voting by mail began weeks earlier. As has been the case since 2020, Democrats are voting in much larger proportions when it comes to mail-in ballots. As of Monday, they had a slight edge–a few dozen votes–in total mail-in ballots cast. But Republicans more than make up that edge in in-person, early voting ballots cast, outvoting Democrats by a more than 3-to-1 advantage.

As of midday Monday, almost 28,000 of Flagler County’s 95,300 voters had cast a ballot, for a turnout so far of 29 percent. That’s almost as high as the entire turnout for the Aug. 23 primary. It is likely that by midweek at the latest, the totals will exceed the primary’s turnout of 33 percent.









So far, 9,100 Democrats have voted and 13,900 Republicans have. Almost 60 percent of those ballots were sent in by mail, reflecting an enduring preference for that method. The rest has been by early voting. Mail-in ballots are still coming in in large batches, averaging 875 ballots per day over the last seven days, not counting Sunday.

During the primary, a slightly higher proportion of Democrats turned out to vote than Republicans. In other words, 40.5 percent of registered Democrats turned out, while 39.8 percent of Republicans did. That Democratic edge–the only edge they hold in this election–continues: So far, 35 percent of registered Democrats have cast a ballot, while 32 percent of Republicans have, again signaling more enthusiasm (or more civic responsibility) among Democrats. But again, the advantage is illusory.

Since there are more than one and a half times as many registered Republicans as there are Democrats in the county, Republicans had a 54 to 34 percent edge in ballots actually cast in the primary. They are on pace to have as overwhelming a showing in the general election. So far they account for half of all ballots cast. Democrats account for just 32 percent. Independents and small parties account for the remaining 17 percent. Assuming those split between GOP-leaning and Democratic-leaning candidates, Flagler County’s GOP candidates still go into Nov. 8 with a crushing advantage. It’s not that they’re more enthusiastic to vote: they’re not. But there are just many more of them.

There are now 1,000 more eligible voters than during the primary, for a total of 95,300. (There’s been more since books closed on registration eligibility for the coming election. But those who have registered since may not vote.) Republicans hold a 43,300 advantage to Democrats’ 26,200, with independents and smaller party registrants totaling 26,000, almost as many as Democrats.

Is this year’s election turnout particularly strong? Turnout in the 2020 election was the highest since the Carter-Ford contest of 1976, at least in Florida, matching that year’s turnout but not exceeding the 1968 Nixon-Humphrey contest. But an off-year election is only comparable to previous off-year elections, which draw notoriously fewer voters to the polls. Still, 63 percent of Florida voters turnout out in 2018, the best showing since 1994, when Newt Gingrich’s Republicans took over Congress two years into th Clinton administration.









Republicans this year are hoping for a similar onslaught, and are expected to take over the House, if not the Senate as well. But both Flagler and Florida are one-party establishments–solidly red, with Ron DeSantis poised to win re-election and both the County Commission and the Palm Coast City Council continuing as all-Republican boards. The only suspense appears to be the Courtney VandeBunte-Will Furry school board race.

Voter turnout in Flagler was 65 percent in 2018, with 14,649 voters casting ballots by mail, almost 23,000 voting early, and 15,690 voting on Election Day.

Already, more people have voted by mail this year–by 2,000–than did in 2018. A caveat: back then, there were 82,600 registered voters, or 12,700 fewer than today: the local electorate has grown by a whopping 15 percent. It appears that early voting will not match the 2018 numbers. If the daily average of around 1,450 votes continues, that total will end around the 19,000 mark. The question mark will be Election day voting, which had been losing steam well before Covid. Only 11,806 people voted on election day in 2020, a presidential year, compared to 15,590 in 2018. This year’s election-day voting is again expected to be lower than mail-in balloting or early voting.