Safety Meeting for Holiday Boat Parade Will be Held at Palm Coast Community Center

The venue for the required safety meeting for registered boat captains in the 2022 Holiday Boat Parade on December 3 has been changed. The meeting will be held this year at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast, Florida 32137, not at Pine Lakes Golf Club as previously announced.

Time is 10 a.m. the morning of the Parade. The Parade is presented every year by the Palm Coast Yacht Club and is now in its 39 th year. With an unprecedented seventy-four (74) registered boats, last year’s Parade not only set a new record for Palm Coast, but it is now considered the largest community boat parade in the State of Florida.









Once again, the Parade will be broadcast live by Flagler Broadcasting on KOOL-FM, 100.9. Sponsors for the broadcast are Benjamin Moore Paints, Coastal Cloud, Greg Lynn Jewelers, and Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys. Grand Marshalls will be The Honorable David Alfin, Mayor of Palm Coast, and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

The Parade will be supported by the Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida Inland Navigation District, and TowBoatUS. The Parade will be held in honor of the late Joe Rizzo. A long-time champion of the Flagler County School System and a major mover and shaker in the Palm Coast community, Rizzo was executive director of the Flagler Education Foundation.

Lead boat for the Parade is “SunShine,” a fifty-five foot wide-body Viking, owned and captained by Palm Coast Yacht Club members Ken Mazzie and Donna Heiss. Registration for the Parade is now open on the Yacht Club’s website, www.palmcoastyachtclub.com. Viewing information is also available on the website.