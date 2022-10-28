FEMA and Flagler Open ‘Disaster Recovery Center’ at County Fairgrounds

Flagler County Emergency Management has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which will open a “Disaster Recovery Center” on Saturday, October 29, at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell.

The “center” is a temporary facility constructed by FEMA located near the arena in the center of the fairgrounds property. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily except for the following days when it will be closed: November 4-5, and November 26.









“This is great news. Having personnel available locally to assist our residents is an important part of recovery from Hurricane Ian,” Flagler County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “Representatives from FEMA will be better able to answer specific questions about the federal assistance processes and get Flagler residents the support they need.”

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

Other services at the Disaster Recovery Center include:

Information about disaster assistance programs.

Help applying for disaster assistance.

Ability to check the status of a FEMA application.

Get help understanding FEMA notices or letters.

Find lodging and rental assistance information.

Get referrals to agencies that offer other assistance.

Meet with a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) representative.

Meet with state agency representatives.

These centers serve as FEMA’s local outreach offices. The Disaster Recovery Center at the Fairgrounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice (except for November 4-5, and November 26).

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service.

Additional information about the Individual Assistance program available to residents and businesses can be found at www.FlaglerCounty.gov/IAN.