The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 29, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Early Voting and voting by mail: Voting is ongoing for the general election, culminating with Election day on Nov. 8. See a sample ballot here. Early voting is on, through November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

Witches of Flagler Beach Bike Ride: Flagler Strong and Flagler Beach Creates, the newly-created non-profit focused on strengthening and polishing Flagler Beach’s uniqueness through a series of artistic events and improvements, are sponsoring a Halloween bike-ride fund-raiser starting with bike inspections at 8 a.m. at Wickline Park Tennis Courts, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. The entry fee is $25 or more: higher donations are encouraged. Riders must be 18 or older, and a participation waiver is required the day of the event. Contact us at email: [email protected]

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.









Beach Yoga, 9:30 a.m. at Old Salt Park, 200 16th Road, Palm Coast. Join Meditation Mama Yoga for 75 minutes of beach yoga bliss! Open to beginners and seasoned Yogis alike, join us for a relaxing and fun experience designed to get you out of your mind & into your body. Yoga is for every ‘body’. Come join our thriving beach yoga community – we cant wait to meet you.

Know Medicare: a Medicare Education event that will provide seniors with the knowledge to make well informed decisions about their Medicare coverage and benefits, 10:30 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway.

Halloween Scavenger Hunt in Flagler Beach, to benefit Christmas Come True and hosted by Flagler Strong, Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $25 per adult, $5 per child under 12, tickets available here. On the day of the event pick up your ticket at the Flagler Beach Farmers Market’s Flagler Strong booth, Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. You will receive a packet of clues as you find the answers to your clues all around Flagler Beach you will take a picture of your group with the clue and text it to a specific number to collect your points. This is a fun event for families and adult groups you will spend the day exploring Flagler Beach and collecting goodies along with drink and food samples. All participants must be in costume. Each team must have a cell phone with picture taking and texting capabilities. You can walk or use bicycles, golf carts or cars during the scavenger hunt or a combination of.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

“Charley’s Aunt,” at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 28, Saturday Oct. 29, Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, plus 3 p.m. Sunday Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. The comedy challenged gender roles before its time. Written by the Liverpool-born British playwright and actor Brandon Thomas, the play premiered in England in 1892, broke the then-current record for longest-running play worldwide, landed on Broadway in 1893 and later toured internationally. It has been revived ever since, as well as adapted for films and musicals. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “City Repertory Theatre and Beau Wade Drag ‘Charley’s Aunt’ Onto the Stage.”









The Northeast Florida Jazz Association (NEFJA) presents award winning jazz vocalist Vanessa Rubin and the Doug Carn trio in concert, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Arts and Science, 352 South Nova Road, Daytona Beach. Tickets are $75 until Oct. 9, then $80. The ticket price includes dinner. For concert tickets only, it’s $35. Send checks to P.O. Box 352552, Palm Coast, FL 32135 or order tickets online at nefja.org. For information, contact Caroline Hawkins, 386/793-0182 or Muriel McCoy, 386/445-1329.

Theatre UCF’s ‘Working’, 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage Theater, 12700 Pegasus Drive, Building 6, Orlando. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book tickets here. In advanced societies, some jobs and the people who perform them get taken for granted, but in this 2012 remake of the 1977 classic, everybody has a powerful voice, capable of shaking the very core of our everyday life. This version of Working features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in the relationship with their profession. Working contains strong language and adult content.

In Coming Days:

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme, Halloween: The Night He Came Home, will have attendees coming face-to-face with Michael Myers as they make their way through scenes from the popular horror film franchise. All ages welcome, but supervision is recommended for children 13 and younger. Admission is free.

FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.









Notably: Today marks the birth of the internet, when it was known as ARPANET, and when UCLA, the Stanford Research Institute, the University of California at Santa Barbara and the University of Utah were simultaneously connected. The @ symbol was adopted in 1972. But 1973, three-quarters of ARPANET communications was email. Though blogging and personal websites were a few years away, there’s a nice conjunction here: James Boswell, the incomparable diarist, was born on the same day (1763). Macauley didn’t like him, describing him as “one of the smallest men that ever lived,… a man of the meanest and feeblest intellect.. Servile and impertinent, shallow and pedantic, a bigot and a sot, bloated with family pride, and eternally blustering about the dignity of a born

gentleman, yet stooping to be a talebearer, an eavesdropper, a common butt in the taverns of London.” Seems to me to be describing most of us contemporary Americans.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.