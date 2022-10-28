The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, October 28, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Early Voting and voting by mail: Voting is ongoing for the general election, culminating with Election day on Nov. 8. See a sample ballot here. Early voting is on, through November 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four sites in the county, listed here. You may vote early at any of the four sites regardless of your precinct location. To vote by mail, request your mail-in ballot here. Because of the Legislature’s new law, restricting voting convenience, drop boxes are available, but only to a limited degree. The ballot drop box at the Elections Office will be monitored by a staff member beginning 60 days prior to the election, through Election Day. This drop box will no longer be available after office hours or on weekends, except during the early voting period. Other drop boxes will be available at early voting locations, but only during the days of early voting, and only during voting hours. Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day in order to be counted. If returning your ballot by mail, please allow at least ten days for delivery. A postmark does not extend this deadline. You may track your ballot here. All other election-procedure related inquiries can be answered at the Elections Office’s website.

In Court:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. after FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam’s Reality Check. Today’s show features Health Department Director Bob Snyder and others discussing new addiction treatment options in Flagler. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public. At this meeting, attorney Michael Chiumento will make a presentation on the proposed Solitude development.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

“Charley’s Aunt,” at City Repertory Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 28, Saturday Oct. 29, Friday Nov. 4 and Saturday Nov. 5, plus 3 p.m. Sunday Oct. 30 and Nov. 6. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15, available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. The comedy challenged gender roles before its time. Written by the Liverpool-born British playwright and actor Brandon Thomas, the play premiered in England in 1892, broke the then-current record for longest-running play worldwide, landed on Broadway in 1893 and later toured internationally. It has been revived ever since, as well as adapted for films and musicals. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “City Repertory Theatre and Beau Wade Drag ‘Charley’s Aunt’ Onto the Stage.”

Theatre UCF’s ‘Working’, 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage Theater, 12700 Pegasus Drive, Building 6, Orlando. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book tickets here. In advanced societies, some jobs and the people who perform them get taken for granted, but in this 2012 remake of the 1977 classic, everybody has a powerful voice, capable of shaking the very core of our everyday life. This version of Working features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in the relationship with their profession. Working contains strong language and adult content.

In Coming Days:

The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. and Monday Oct. 31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s theme, Halloween: The Night He Came Home, will have attendees coming face-to-face with Michael Myers as they make their way through scenes from the popular horror film franchise. All ages welcome, but supervision is recommended for children 13 and younger. Admission is free.

Halloween Scavenger Hunt in Flagler Beach, to benefit Christmas Come True and hosted by Flagler Strong, Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $25 per adult, $5 per child under 12, tickets available here. On the day of the event pick up your ticket at the Flagler Beach Farmers Market’s Flagler Strong booth, Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. You will receive a packet of clues as you find the answers to your clues all around Flagler Beach you will take a picture of your group with the clue and text it to a specific number to collect your points. This is a fun event for families and adult groups you will spend the day exploring Flagler Beach and collecting goodies along with drink and food samples. All participants must be in costume. Each team must have a cell phone with picture taking and texting capabilities. You can walk or use bicycles, golf carts or cars during the scavenger hunt or a combination of.









FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Notably: Praise be folly: it is Erasmus’s birthday (1467). For revenge, Congress passed the Volstead Act in 1919, launching prohibition. It ended under FDR in 1934. It re-started under Nixon, with his still-ongoing, even less successful, generally more racist and always deadlier “war on drugs.”

Now this: Since it is also Dennis Franz’s 78th:









