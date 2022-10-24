Cody’s Corner Is Again the Scene of a Fatal Crash as 44-Year-Old Woman is Killed in T-Bone

Cody’s Corner, the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in southwest Flagler County, was again the scene of a fatal crash Sunday afternoon as a 44-year-old woman lost her life in a t-bone collision.

The crash took place at 4:45 p.m. F.S.E., an Orlando pharmacist, was driving west on CR304 and had stopped her Toyota SUV at the stop sign with SR11, then pulled into the path of a Ford Mustang, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An 82-year-old man was at the wheel of the Mustang, with a 79-year-old woman as passenger, both from The Villages.









The Mustang struck the SUV’s right side, causing the SUV to overturn onto the west shoulder of State Road 11. One of the vehicles took down a stop sign as a result of the collision. All vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts, according to FHP.

F.S.E. was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both the man and the woman in the mustang were seriously injured and transported by ground to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. FHP is continuing the investigation.

Cody’s Corner remains one of the county’s deadliest intersections. It claimed a life on May 31 after nearly a identical collision, when Kristi Oliva Spaulding, 32, was in a t-bone crash with a vehicle driven by Oscar M. Garcia, 53. In that case, Spaulding was driving east on 304, Spaulding was driving north. Spaulding failed to stop at the stop sign, according to FHP’s crash report.









The state Department of Transportation had planned to build a roundabout there several years ago. It was designing it in April 2018. Then, citing vague reasons, the department gave up. It built roundabouts at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway, and at U.S. 1 and Matanzas Woods Parkway, which had been the county’s other deadlier intersections. The two locations have been the scene of one fatality since: last September, Noah Gabriel Garlovsky, a 40-year-old Ormond Beach resident, “for unknown reasons” drove his BMW onto the roundabout as he drove north on U.S. 1, according to an FHP crash report, sending the car airborne before it overturned several times. The crash took place around midnight on Sept. 14.

Roundabouts drew public opposition in Flagler before they were built, but not since. Roundabouts are credited for drastically reducing (but not eliminating) severe and fatal crashes at intersections.

A DOT spokesman today said the agency will provide an update on the status of the roundabout, if any, shortly.

Sunday’s crash at Cody’s Corner resulted in the 21st fatality of the year on Flagler County roads.