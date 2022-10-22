The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 22, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. There’s a tropical whirl in the mid-Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center gives a 10 percent chance of going more tropical-stormy in the next 48 hours.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

St Elizabeth Ann Seton Community Fall Festival: starting at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy,Palm Coast. Family Fun. Fresbie Dogs, Live Entertainment, Food, Beverages, Rock Climbing,, Bungee Jumping, 4 Bounce Huts, Face Painting, Dunk Tank, Axe Throwing, Corn Hole Tournament, Chili Cook-off, Pie Bake-off, DJ, Antique Cars, Online Auction, Raffles each day, Craft Fair, Stars of Hope. Free admission.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Fall Arts Festival in Palm Coast’s Central Park: Palm Coast government and the Palm Coast Arts Foundation are hosting the first Fall Arts Festival in Central Park in Town center Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s free. And the focus will be on local artists. The day will be filled with art, music, food, and fun. Regional artists and artisan crafters will showcase a variety of mediums. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians and a variety of tasty treats will be available to purchase from food trucks. See details here.

Flagler County Master Gardener Plant Clinic 9:30 a.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

Teens-In-Flight Inc. hosts the grand opening of the organization’s new location at Flagler Executive Airport, 275 Old Moody Blvd., in Palm Coast. The new location allows the 501(C)3 to now house their airplanes in their own hangar and includes four offices as well as the hangar. The grand opening is from 1 to 3 p.m. The Teens-In-Flight flight program teaches everyone how to fly, but especially benefits military children, first responders, and at-risk teens. Students have been placed at Stetson University, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, the U.S. Air Force Academy, United States Naval Academy, West Point, the U.S. Military Academy and more. Those interested in attending the grand opening are asked to RSVP to [email protected] or 386-345-2FLY.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Florida Historical Society 2022 Annual Meeting and Symposium at UCF’s Trevor Colbourn Hall, 12796 Aquarius Agora Dr, Orlando, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The UCF History Department is hosting this year’s event, including academic paper presentations and panel discussions from professional historians, graduate students, and others.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong, a Daytona State College production, Gillespy Theatre, News-Journal Center, 221 N Beach St, Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m., $10, book tickets here.









Bach, Beethoven and Brahms at the Jacksonville Symphony: Alessio Bax Performs Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1, plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite Nr. 3 and Beethoven’s Overture from The Consecration of the House, Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book tickets here, starting at $27.

William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure,” 7:30 p.m. at Lewis Auditorium, 14 Granada Street, St. Augustine, a Flagler College production directed by Dathan B. Williams. $15 (General Admission) $5 (Students). Free for Flagler faculty/staff/students. Faculty/staff can bring immediate family members at no charge. Book tickets here.

Theatre UCF’s ‘Working’, 7:30 p.m. at Main Stage Theater, 12700 Pegasus Drive, Building 6, Orlando. Tickets are $10 to $25. Book tickets here. In advanced societies, some jobs and the people who perform them get taken for granted, but in this 2012 remake of the 1977 classic, everybody has a powerful voice, capable of shaking the very core of our everyday life. This version of Working features more contemporary pieces, including some written by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, and 26 characters all searching for meaning, hope, and truth in the relationship with their profession. Working contains strong language and adult content.









FEMA Assistance Reminder: If you were impacted by Hurricane Ian and live in one of the 26 counties designated for disaster assistance, Flagler County among them, FEMA may be able to help. To apply you can visit a Disaster Recovery Center, go online to disasterassistance.gov use the FEMA app on your smartphone, or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In coming Days:

DragQueen Halloween, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Golden Gypsy, 23 Cuna Street, St. Augustine. Hosted by Emyleigh Cummalotte. Costumes encouraged. No age limit.









Notably: Today marks the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when John Kennedy and the impulsive Nikita Khrushchev–an impulsive, rash and vulgar Trump-tempered Russian when the Russophile trump was just a 14-year-old bully) dueled over the positioning of nuclear-tipped missiles in Cuba. Bertrand Russel telegrammed the American president: Your action desperate. Threat to human survival. No conceivable justification. Civilized man condemns it. … End this madness.” (In fairness to Kennedy, Russell’s gushing to Khrushchev that he had “never had the opportunity to meet any statesman who has acted with the magnanimity and grandeur that you have displayed” in the crisis easily suggested that Russell had lost his grasp on reality). It was Kennedy, who’d readied a quarter of a million troops to invade Cuba, who blinked and agreed to the Russian’s demand–the removal of nuclear-tipped Jupiter missiles from Turkey. Khrushchev’s demand had been broadcast on radio Moscow, but Kennedy kept the concession secret, and so emerged from the crisis looking like the tougher man. Defense Secretary McNamara and Secretary of State Rusk even lied publicly, denying that Kennedy had agreed to the missiles’ removal. The missiles were obsolete, but not as bargaining chips. And the United States, through NATO, has never positioned nuclear warheads in Turkey since. If those 13 days shook the world, here’s another odd thread about this day: It’s the birthday of John Reed, the great romantic and journalist who had a few excusable, quickly dashed illusions about the early days of the Russian Revolution, and who was portrayed in “Reds” by Warren Beatty in the 1981 film. He was the author of Ten Days That Shook the World.

Now this: .









Flagler Beach Webcam:

