The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 17, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. No tropical storm activity anywhere in the Atlantic or the Gulf.

No school for students in Flagler County today, it’s a teacher work day.

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins will be presiding over one of two civil trials.

The three-member East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 a.m. at District Headquarters, 210 Airport Executive Drive, Palm Coast. The board will get a report on Hurricane Ian’s impact on the county, mosquito-wise, and discuss what’s next. Agendas are available here. District staff, commissioners and email addresses are here. The meetings are open to the public.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. The commission will consider approving the Wexford cove development at the south end of Old Kings Road. The commission is expected to approve a resolution designating the Flagler County Cultural Council as the official Local Arts Agency for Flagler County for the benefit of all arts, culture and historical interests within Flagler County. The commission will also consider approving its legislative priorities. A “recognition” is scheduled for Joe Mullins, to be presented by a Putnam County commissioner for Mullins’s routine attendance at a regional council meeting. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here. Meetings stream live on the Flagler County YouTube page.

Narcan Training at Stetson University: 6 p.m. at Carlton Union Building, Room 230 (Stetson Room), 131 E Minnesota Ave., DeLand. The Fronk Scholars will be hosting Michele Guzman of Lotus Behavioral Health on campus. Michele is an advocate against opioid misuse and abuse and will be giving a presentation about her mission of educating and helping individuals recover from overdoses. Through the presentation, she will offer insight on how one can become addicted to opioids, overdose off them, and the signs one may display when overdosing. At the end of the presentation, the audience will be versed on the subject of opioid misuse and be able to administer Narcan if needed.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

Note: It is Diversity Week on all campuses of the University of Central Florida, and Alcohol Awareness Week on all campuses of Daytona State College.

The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the candidates for the Flagler County Commission District 4, School Board District 2 and Palm Coast City Council Districts 2 and 4. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.

Daytona State College/Flagler Palm Coast High School Open House at Daytona State College, Flagler/Palm Coast Campus, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE Palm Coast, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at FPC. Learn about our bachelor’s & associate’s degrees, certificates & workforce programs. Admissions, Advising, and Financial Aid representatives will be available. New students who attend will be entered in a drawing for a $500 scholarship! Register here.

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms at the Jacksonville Symphony: Alessio Bax Performs Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1, plus Bach’s Orchestral Suite Nr. 3 and Beethoven’s Overture from The Consecration of the House, Oct. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book tickets here, starting at $27.









Editorial Notebook: It was again the two faces of Ron DeSantis yesterday in Flagler Beach, where the serious, focused, disciplined one showed up, because there was no scheduled Five O’Clock Follies (his canned news conferences), the television cameras were few (one), and his intention was to speak with local officials and get a sense of the local experience with Hurricane Ian. Plus, he had Kevin Guthrie with him, the state emergency management director and former Flagler County Emergency Management director, who seems to exert an anti-Svengali influence on the governor, keeping him grounded, serious and as apolitical as DeSantis can be. He had his moments. The crowd shouted out its occasional “greatest governor in America” valentines, he responded, he was all smiles as he could not very well be in Southwest Florida, and from everything I heard he didn’t mention any of his favorite ideological talking points once. He was all business. Was it because it was Sunday? Was he off? If so, he was at his best. (See: “In DeSantis Talks of Damage to Flagler’s Shore During Visit, 2 Words Spell Relief: Paul Renner.”)

Now this: From NASA: “What wonders lie at the center of our Galaxy? In Jules Verne‘s science fiction classic A Journey to the Center of the Earth, Professor Liedenbrock and his fellow explorers encounter many strange and exciting wonders. Astronomers already know of some of the bizarre objects that exist at our Galactic center, including like vast cosmic dust clouds, bright star clusters, swirling rings of gas, and even a supermassive black hole. Much of the Galactic Center is shielded from our view in visible light by the intervening dust and gas, but it can be explored using other forms of electromagnetic radiation. The featured video is actually a digital zoom into the Milky Way’s center which starts by utilizing visible light images from the Digitized Sky Survey. As the movie proceeds, the light shown shifts to dust-penetrating infrared and highlights gas clouds that were recently discovered in 2013 to be falling toward central black hole. In 2018 May, observations of a star passing near the Milky Way’s central black hole showed, for the first time, a gravitational redshift of the star’s light — as expected from Einstein’s general relativity.”









