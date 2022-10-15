The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 15, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

Beach Yoga, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Old Salt Park, 200 16th Road, Palm Coast. Join Meditation Mama Yoga for 75 minutes of beach yoga bliss. Open to beginners and seasoned Yogis alike, join us for a relaxing and fun experience designed to get you out of your mind & into your body. Yoga is for every ‘body.’ Come join our thriving beach yoga community.

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Island Festival 5: Starting at noon in Palm Coast’s Central Park at Town center. A fun, family friendly Caribbean cultural experience benefiting OFAAT inc. (One Family At A Time) a 501c non-profit. The park grounds will feature a vendor area with Local Art, Island Art, Clothing, plus delicious Food Vendors and Food Trucks, a Kid Zone and more. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to help a local family in the Palm Coast area. Performances by Glen Washington, Kash’d Out, Rockstead, Reggae Lou & The Kind Budz, LUVU, Brothers Within, 418 Band, Lionheart Band, The Sub Herbs, Sonido Cinco, The Prime Time Nino, DJ Raggamuffin, Dj Pop Money, CoMo, Dj Cliff Davis, and DJ 500.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Pat & Pink: A Salute to Women, at Flagler Auditorium: 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, 7 p.m. Tickets are $27. Lets yell PINK for breast cancer awareness month! This show is a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Patient Support! Make a change! Be the difference! When women support each other, incredible things happen. Book tickets here.

Come Out with Pride Orlando: Come Out with Pride is an annual Pride Parade right downtown at Lake Eola. UCF LGBTQ+ Student Support Services is leading the charge with a group of students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members who will be walking in the parade and invite the entire UCF community to join us. 4 to 7 p.m.

Stetson Choral Festival 2022: Join us for the Stetson University Choral Festival featuring a select high school choir performing S.A.T.B. repertoire. Given the overwhelming positive feedback from interested high school directors, we are excited to continue providing this opportunity for your best singers. Led by Dr. Timothy Peter, Stetson University’s Director of Choral Activities, and Dr. Sandra Peter, this two-day festival focuses on healthy singing, spirited rehearsals and outstanding performances as we develop the joy of singing through musical excellence. Rehearsals and sectionals during the day, free concert at 7:30 p.m. Elizabeth Hall, Room 100 (Lee Chapel) 421 North Woodland Blvd., DeLand.

UCF Symphony Orchestra Concert, James Welsch, Interim Director of Orchestras. UCF Symphony Orchestra performs in a free concert at 7 p.m. at Lake Nona High School, 12500 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando. The UCF Symphony Orchestra is a full orchestra with strings, brass, woodwind and percussion. The group performs literature of the highest caliber by master composers.

Panama and Its Indigenous Peoples, a two-day conference concludes at Flagler College, Ringhaver Student Center, Virginia Room, 2nd floor, 50 Sevilla Street, St. Augustine.

In Coming Days: The Flagler Woman’s Club hosts Candidates’ Night on Tuesday, October 18 at 7 p.m. at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Meet the candidates for the Flagler County Commission District 4, School Board District 2 and Palm Coast City Council Districts 2 and 4. Each candidate will have 5 minutes to introduce themselves, followed by a question-and-answer period for each race, followed by closing statements. Afterwards will be the opportunity to talk one on one with the candidates. For more information call Joann Soman at 305-778-2885. You will be able to submit your questions upon arrival. Please be aware of and respect the club’s “no campaign paraphernalia inside the clubhouse” rule. Candidate brochures can be placed in the foyer.









Notably: It’s a long way to go, but it is Bridge Day over the New River in Southern West Virginia, not far from Fayetteville and Beckley. I had to cover it a few times as a reporter in my days at the Register-Herald in Beckley–a one-day festival stretched along the span of the New River Bridge, reputed as the country’s longest, and the world’s second-longest, single-span bridge. (The longest is now Shanghai’s Lupu Bridge.) The main attraction are the dozens of BASE jumpers who leap off every few minutes, or every few seconds, into a gorge enflamed by fall colors. The last time the festival was held, before the pandemic (in 2019), it drew 303 jumpers from 41 states, leaping off 790 times. Here’s the bridge when I last saw it in 2009.

