The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, October 12, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Wednesday Night: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tropical storm watch: There’s a tropical disturbance over the Bay of Campeche in the southern Gulf of Mexico, but it’s not expected to become a tropical storm or hurricane as it moves slowly northwest.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Mostly civil hearings with a few possible pleas in minor drug cases felony court.

The Public Safety Coordinating Council meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 3, Bunnell. The council, chaired by Sheriff Rick Staly, is a statutorily required panel that assembles law enforcement, judicial, social services and local government representatives to discuss public safety and direct related grants to the appropriate agencies. The council meets quarterly.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]

From Statista: October 10 was World Day Against the Death Penalty. The barbaric practice “remains on the books in 88 countries. The biggest executioners in the world in 2021 were China, Iran, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, while the death penalty also continues in the United States, Brazil, India, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, Nigeria and all of the Arab Gulf states, among others. That being said, the fight to abolish the death penalty has also made strides over the decades. According to data from Amnesty International and the Death Penalty Information Center, only 14 countries had abolished the death penalty in 1972. This number had risen to 16 at the end of 1977, when Amnesty International published the Declaration of Stockholm, stating its goal to abolish the death penalty globally. 25 years on, in 1997, the number of abolitionist countries and territories had risen to 66. As of October 2022, the count of nations which no longer have the death penalty has risen to 110, with Equatorial Guinea being the latest addition to the list as of last month. In 2021, the use of the death penalty was once more on the rise as Covid-related delays ended.”

