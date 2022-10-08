Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Dispatched to Help Hurricane Victims

Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Department have been sent to assist recovery efforts in southwest Florida, in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

The Palm Coast Fire Department has deployed four members to southwest Florida to assist with emergency operations. Advanced Life Support Engine 232 deployed as part of an engine strike team to assist in answering 911 calls in Collier and Lee counties. Both counties are among the hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.









Although members of the Palm Coast Fire Department worked tirelessly during Hurricane Ian locally, firefighters began reaching out to their command staff offering to help other communities in need as soon as local operations returned to normal. The call for assistance came on Wednesday and the department deployed early Thursday morning.

“We know the quality of service provided by our firefighters and we were glad to be able to provide assistance to other communities who suffered a more severe impact than Palm Coast,” said Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill.

The Palm Coast Fire Department is a member of the Statewide Emergency Response Plan (SERP) Region 3. When any part of the state needs assistance due to a large-scale incident, additional assets can be requested through SERP.

The Palm Coast Fire Department has deployed to other notable incidents in recent years, including the Chipola Complex wildfires in Bay County in March of this year, and to the panhandle in 2018 following Hurricane Michael. In 2004, firefighters deployed to Fort Myers when hurricanes Charley, Frances, Ivan and Jeanne struck the state.

Eight Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies went to Southwest Florida to assist after being activated by the State Emergency Management and the Florida Sheriff’s Association Task Force.

Some members of FCSO’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) deployed on Sunday to Charlotte County in Southwest Florida. The rest left today from Flagler County to assist, according to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

“Hurricane Ian certainly left his mark on Flagler County, but we’re a lot more fortunate than many others in Florida,” Sheriff Staly added. “In prior hurricanes, other Sheriff’s Offices have helped us and since we were not hit so hard, it is our turn to help Ian’s victims and our brothers and sisters in Charlotte County as much as possible while they are dealing with the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian.”









ERT left in a caravan of vehicles, including the ERT self-contained trailer, which will be their home for the next seven to 10 days. The deployed deputies will be assisting the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in a variety of ways, including patrolling the streets.

Under the Florida Sheriff’s Association Mutual Aid Agreement, Flagler deputies will have full law enforcement authority while on deployment in Charlotte County. Over 300 deputies from around the state are already assisting Southwest Florida law enforcement agencies. Since this is a State Emergency Management authorized mission, all costs incurred will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During and after Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Flagler County, FCSO’s ERT Unit conducted two high water rescues and assisted in two other rescues with local first responders. ERT also handled 64 total calls during the storm, with deputies clearing 19 trees and 34 roadway obstructions.