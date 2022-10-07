FEMA Teams Visiting Hardest-Hit Areas of Flagler, Door to Door, Starting Today

Teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) beginning today will be visiting the hardest hit neighborhoods in Flagler County to aid residents applying for its Individual Assistance program.

“They will have proper identification from FEMA,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “We know there are scammers in the world, so please don’t speak to anyone who isn’t offering their FEMA credentials.”

FEMA will be sending representatives to the following geographic areas:

· Daytona North

· Bull Creek area

· Beverly Beach

· Southern and Mainland Flagler Beach

· Bulow area off John Anderson Parkway

· Washington Oaks Area

Individuals and households in Flagler County can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

Residents can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Those who use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, will need to provide FEMA the number for that service.

Additional information about the Individual Assistance program available to residents and businesses can be found at www.FlaglerCounty.gov/IAN.