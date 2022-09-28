The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 28, 2022









Weather: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

All systems closed: Schools, courts, government offices and many businesses are closed or closing today in anticipation of the increasing intensity of Hurricane Ian’s local impacts.

Notably: It is the great Marcello Mastroianni’s birthday (1905). But since we’re in a stormy phase, here’s Bernard Haitink directing the Berlin Philharmonic in Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, the Pastorale, well known for its stormy fourth movement (not least because of its rendition in Disney’s Fantasia), and the beauty that follows every storm. The Haitink interpretation is followed by a curious juxtaposition of the Disney versions, censored and uncensored.

