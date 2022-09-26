Flagler Tiger Bay Elections Forum Re-Scheduled to Oct. 6

The Flagler Tiger Bay Club has rescheduled the non-partisan Flagler Tiger Bay Club Election Forums featuring candidates for the general election, to the new date of Thursday, October 6, 2022, due to the approach of Hurricane Ian. The forum was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“Our Flagler Tiger Bay Club Election Forum Committee met early this morning and determined that in an abundance of caution, we will postpone this week’s event,” said Flagler Tiger Bay Club Election Forum Chair, James Manfre. Hurricane Ian’s path is still uncertain, but it is nevertheless expected to drop considerable rain and possibly cause tropical-storm-force winds locally beginning Wednesday.









“The safety and well-being of our community, candidates, and team are of paramount importance and we hope everyone will take the necessary precautions this week so that we may all attend this important election forum on October 6.”

Serving as the Flagler County’s leading organization for political engagement, the Flagler Tiger Bay Club’s 2022 Midterm Election Candidates Forum will feature general election candidates for Flagler County School Board, Palm Coast City Council and Flagler County’s Board of Commissioners. Representatives from various sectors of the Flagler County community including faith-based, business, and young executives will serve as panelists, presenting questions from the community to candidates during the nonpartisan forum to help educate the public on issues, policy, and candidate platforms.

The forum will be broadcast live on WNZF NewsRadio 94.9FM and streaming worldwide on various outlets.

Flagler Tiger Bay Club Midterm Candidate Forums 2022

Save the Date & Time: October 6, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

5:00-6:00 PM – Candidate Meet & Greet, 6:00-8:00 PM – Forum

Place: Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy, NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137

Open to the Public