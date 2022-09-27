The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 27, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Hurricane Ian Watch: Possible tropical storm conditions are not expected in Flagler until Wednesday, but may stretch for the rest of the week after that. See details here.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Eight people, including Brennan Hill (attempted second degree murder) are scheduled for trial starting today. Lots of caveats: the number of people on the docket typically means some of them get postponed or resolved, since no more than two trials can be held at the same time. And Hurricane Ian is on the way, possibly shutting down the courthouse at midweek, so the judge may not want to start anything that can’t be finished. See the list of people on the docket here.

Notably: This is one of the most startling, revealing graphic you’ll ever see on water as the limited resource that it is. It was NASA’s Picture of the Day on Monday, produced by Jack Cook and Adam Nieman of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution based on data crunched by Igor Shiklomanov. NASA explains: “How much of planet Earth is made of water? Very little, actually. Although oceans of water cover about 70 percent of Earth’s surface, these oceans are shallow compared to the Earth’s radius. The featured illustration shows what would happen if all of the water on or near the surface of the Earth were bunched up into a ball. The radius of this ball would be only about 700 kilometers, less than half the radius of the Earth’s Moon, but slightly larger than Saturn’s moon Rhea which, like many moons in our outer Solar System, is mostly water ice. The next smallest ball depicts all of Earth‘s liquid fresh water, while the tiniest ball shows the volume of all of Earth’s fresh-water lakes and rivers. How any of this water came to be on the Earth and whether any significant amount is trapped far beneath Earth‘s surface remain topics of research.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.