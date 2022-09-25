Flagler Making Sandbags Available Starting Today as Flooding Is in Forecast

Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations Sunday as the one certainty about Tropical Storm Ian is that it will bring plenty of rain with it and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. Two locations will open about noon today – one on the barrier island and the other in western Flagler County.

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household.

Sand and bags, as well as manpower, will be available at the following locations on Sunday:

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – noon to 5 p.m.

Fire Station 71 – 89 County Road 2006 West, Bunnell – 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.









Sand, bags, and manpower (as of 11 a.m. Sunday – additional locations may be added) will be available at the following locations on Monday:

Flagler Technical College – 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire Station 71 – 89 County Road 2006 West, Bunnell – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 and just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast – starting at 9 a.m.

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church – 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach – times do be determined.

“Today, Sheriff Rick Staly will have his inmate work crews assisting residents at Fire Station 71,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “There will be a combination of volunteers coordinated by Flagler Volunteer Services at the Flagler Technical College location.”

Officials recommend having seven days’ worth of supplies such as food, water, and medication. Test flashlights and radios and be sure to replace outdated batteries. To find additional details on what else should be included in a disaster supply kit, as well as evacuation zone information, and the Disaster Preparedness Guide, visit www.flaglercounty.gov/emergency.

At the www.flaglercounty.gov/emergency website, residents can sign up for the ALERTFlagler notification system, directly accessible at www.flaglercounty.gov/alertflagler. Anyone with special medical needs – such as those who are medically electrically dependent, or who require daily home medical care – should register for the Special Needs Evacuation Assistance Program, which can be accessed at www.flaglercounty.gov/special_needs.

