The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, September 25, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tropical Storm Ian Watch: The storm’s track has shifted slightly west, which is good news for central and eastern Florida, including Flagler, bad news for the Big Bend, where it is not headed, but it may weaken somewhat, from a major hurricane to a Category 2 hurricane, by the time it reaches land: another silver lining, for now. Al those National Hurricane Forecasts are less certain for Wednesday and Thursday, with landfall expected Thursday evening.

Sondheim’s “Assassins,” at City Repertory Theatre in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults and $25 students. Season tickets are $150. Individual show tickets and season subscriptions are available online at crtpalmcoast.com or by calling 386-585-9415. Tickets also will be available at the venue just before curtain time. “Assassins,” the 1990 play with music and lyrics by Sondheim and book by John Weidman (which they based on an original concept by Charles Gilbert Jr.), weaves the true-life histories of nine presidential assassins and would-be assassins into a bizarro musical fantasy. The characters include John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald, the shooters of Ronald Reagan and Ford, and other rogues. (And yes, Sbordone says, the play takes liberties with history.) See the preview: “Sondheim’s ‘Assassins’ Opens City Repertory Theatre’s New Season, and Dares Go From There.”

“Oliver!” the musical, at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets at $30 at 3 p.m. Book tickets here. “Oliver!,” based on Charles Dickens’s 1838 novel, Oliver Twist, is a coming-of-age stage musical written by Lionel Bart and originally staged in London in 1960. Bart won the 1963 Tony Award for Best Original Score. The score includes such pieces as “Food, Glorious Food”, “Consider Yourself” and “I’d Do Anything.” The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. The stage adaptation of the novel is much simplified, with Fagin played to comedic effect rather than villainy.









“Pippin,” at the Daytona Playhouse, directed by Robin Bassett. Performance at 2 p.m. There’s magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war in Stephen Schwartz’s iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece. Pippin is the story of one young man’s journey to be extraordinary. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Call (386) 255-2431. Tickets: Adults $25, Seniors $24, Youth $15.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.









Notably: It should be a national holiday: it is both Faulkner’s birthday (1897) and the date when the very first American newspaper was published, when the only edition of the paper called Publick Occurrences Both Foreign and Domestick was published in Boston by Benjamin Harris, in 1690, out of a coffee house (they had the town’s only mimeograph machine). You can read all about it here. As for Faulkner, it’s always curious to see how a great novelist is first perceived. The New York Sun called his first novel, Soldiers’ Pay, “A Book of Hatred,” a misreading of Donald Mahon, the main character who returns from World War I. Donald Davidson in the Nashville Tennessean was more perceptive, finding a book “done with careful artistry and with great warmth of feeling” and describing Faulkner as “an artist in language, a sort of poet tuned into prose; he does not write prose as Dreiser does, as if he were washing dishes; nor like Sinclair Lewis, who goes at words with a hammer and saw.” The book had its flaws, but Davidson predicted that “Mr. Faulkner will perhaps do better books later.”

