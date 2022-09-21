Palm Coast’s Garry Lubi Re-Appointed to Daytona State College Board of Trustees

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kelly Kwiatek and the reappointment of Garry Lubi and Dr. Randall Howard to the Daytona State College District Board of Trustees. Two current members, Sarah Dougherty and Bob Davis, are departing the Board.

“Sarah and Bob have helped shepherd the College through incredible challenges and unprecedented opportunities, including the expansion of our Deltona Campus, the construction of the Residence Hall and L. Gale Lemerand Student Center on our Daytona Beach Campus, and the addition of new curriculum offerings that will benefit our students and communities for generations to come,” said DSC President Tom LoBasso. “We thank them for their outstanding service and commitment to our mission.”









Dougherty was appointed to the Board in 2017 and Davis was appointed in 2010.

Kwiatek is Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Halifax Health. She serves on the Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, as Chair of the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce and as a member of the Halifax Area Civic League. Kwiatek earned her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and juris doctor from Florida State University.

Lubi, who was appointed to the Board in 2014, is Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking at SouthState Bank, and has been in banking over 46 years serving in a variety of leadership roles. He serves as Chair on the Palm Coast Flagler Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Lubi previously served as President of the Flagler County Education Foundation Board of Directors. Lubi earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Canisius College.

Howard was appointed to the Board in 2019 and is Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force after serving for 20 years. He previously served as Vice President of Business Affairs and Treasurer of Ball State University. Howard earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and chemistry from Birmingham Southern College, his master’s degree in operations research from the Air Force Institute of Technology and his doctorate in finance from the University of Georgia.