Gas Prices in Palm Coast Lower than $3.40 a Gallon, Continuing 30% Drop Since Mid-June

Palm Coast gas prices dropped below $3.40 a gallon on Monday, to $3.39 at most service stations along Guzzlers’ Alley on State Road 100, and at several stations gas was selling for $3.33 in Flagler, lower than the Florida average of $3.42 per gallon on Sunday.

RaceTrac, Shell and Exxon stations on Palm Coast Parkway were at $3.33 for regular unleaded. Most stations along State Road 100 were at $3.39, a more-than-30 percent decline since prices neared $5 a gallon in mid-June. The lowest price in the county appeared to be the Hess Station in Korona, on U.S. 1, south of Bunnell, which has customarily had lower prices than most other stations.









There are lower prices still at the intersection of LPGA Boulevard and I-95, where Sam’s Club was selling gas for $3.18 a gallon today–for Sam’s Club members only–and Buc-cees was at $3.29.

Florida gas prices declined 3 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now three consecutive weekly declines, falling a total of 20 cents per gallon since August 27, according to AAA.

It now costs Florida drivers $51 to fill an average sized 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s $22 less than what drivers paid in mid-June, when gas prices reached a record-high $4.89 per gallon in the state.

“Crude oil and gasoline futures finished the week slightly lower than the week before, on ongoing concerns that a global recession and potential U.S. interest rate hike could stifle global fuel demand,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “This should enable gas prices to slip even lower this week.”

On Friday, the price of U.S. crude settled at $85.11 per barrel. That’s $1.68 per barrel less than the week before, and down from $122 a barrel on June 8, a 30 percent decline that closely tracks the drop at the gas pump.









Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Tallahassee ($3.52), Miami ($3.48)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.20), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20), Panama City ($3.28)