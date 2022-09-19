The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 19, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 60 percent. Tropical storm watch: Hurricane Fiona will be shearing the eastern and northeastern coast of the Dominican Republic as it swerves past the Antilles and heads for an appointment with Bermuda by next Friday. The American mainland is safe. No other significant tropical threats on the horizon.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: It’s trial week in felony court, but the docket wasn’t clear about what trials may be held.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. This very busy, multi-layered meeting includes the second public hearing where commissioners vote on next year’s tax rate and budget, a process that commissioners upended this year with late-hour votes. In other business, the commission is expected to approve a long-awaited agreement with the school, district on school-construction planning, and to approve its strategic plan. Commissioners will also consider approving their legislative priorities for next year’s session, and consider eliminating an eagle protection zone in Palm Coast Plantation, following an unusual development that came before the county’s planning board last week. See: “A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making.” The commission will also once again consider land-use matters related to the Radiance development off Old Kings Road, what had been known as Eagle Lakes, and consider approving parking waivers and other land use matters related to the coming development of a BJ’s on State Road 100 near Seminole Woods Boulevard. See: “Building Plans for BJ’s Wholesale Club, Gas Station and Several Stores on SR100 Clear County Board.” Access meeting agendas and materials here. The five county commissioners and their email addresses are listed here.

Tween & Teen Movie Night at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, 5 to 7 p.m. Tonight: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Notably: French pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet has just completed an 11-volume interpretation of Haydn’s complete 62 piano sonatas on the Chandos label, a 13-year project. “I did it with the most intense pleasure,” Bavouzet said in an interview with the New York Times. “Out of 62 sonatas, you have probably 25 indisputable masterpieces that we know, that are on concert programs — not enough, but still. Playing them is wonderful, absolutely wonderful. But they didn’t bring me the same joy as discovering the much less-known sonatas and bringing them to life.” “Haydn wrote all these sonatas almost as a laboratory of musical experience, an IRCAM for its time,” Bavouzet said, referring to the French avant-garde institute that Pierre Boulez founded in 1977. “These were a place where he could experiment and see what works.”

