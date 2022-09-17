20-Year-Old Ormond Beach Motorcyclist Killed Rear-Ending SUV on I-95

A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed in a rear-end collision as he traveled north on I-95 late Friday night, two miles north of the Old Dixie Highway interchange in Flagler County.

The crash was reported at 11 :15 p.m. when a couple traveling in a 2020 Dodge Journey reported being struck from behind by the motorcyclist, who was riding a Yamaha YZF-R6. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist going more than 100 miles per hour as he ran into the back of the Dodge.









According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the rider lost control, veered off to the east of the highway, and was ejected into the woods as the motorcycle overturned. FHP notes he had been wearing a helmet. In keeping with its new policy of withholding names under a misinterpretation of Marsy’s Law, the Florida Highway Patrol has not identified the victim.

The couple in the Dodge, a 43-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Miami, were not injured. An emergency helicopter was requested to be on standby, but the request was cancelled as Flagler County Fire Rescue paramedics from Rescue 92 declared the man deceased at the scene. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office units also responded, as did FHP, which is handling the investigation.

It was the second road fatality in two days on Flagler roads, and the 18th this year in the county. Four of the fatal crash victims have been motorcyclists.