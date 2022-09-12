The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 12, 2022









Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: No activity expected in the next 48 hours.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: Felony court hears arraignments, pleas and sentencings in non-high-profile cases.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell to consider the latest budget-cut proposal by its administration in light of the tax rate reduction and other conditions the commission ordered last week. See: “County Scrambles to Make Budget Cuts of $1.9 to $2.4 Million, and Gets Unexpected $600,000 Revenue.”

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. Its previous City Hall proved too leaky, just as its City Hall before that had been. To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin speaks at Florida State University. at 7:30 p.m., Ruby Diamond Concert Hall, 222 South Copeland St., Tallahassee. The event is sold-out. But don’t despair: you can go “in depth with Doris Kearsn Goodwin” here, thanks to C-Span.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









Notably: This may not matter much to a disturbingly high percentage of the planetary population, but today is the birthday anniversary of Alrfed A. Knopf (1892), who published some of the greatest American writers of the century, and many of the world’s greatest writer, as Knopf, still the nobility of the book trade, continues to do to this day: Cormac McCarthy, Robert A. Caro, Richard Ford, Gordon S. Wood, John Updike, Anne Tyler, Toni Morrison, Peter Taylor, John Cheever, Richard Hofstadter, Wallace Stevens, John Hersey, Willa Cather, Joan Didion, Philip Levine, Barbara W. Tuchman, Kazuo Ishiguro, Alice Munro, Doris Lessing, Orhan Pamuk, V.S. Naipaul, Günter Grass, Nadine Gordimer, Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, Andre Gide, Thomas Mann, and that little Nazi sympathizer Knut Hamsun, to name a few. Imagine being Alfred Knopf. “When all scores are settled, it will be written that Alfred Knopf was the greatest publisher this country ever had,” Hersey said. He died in 1984.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.