Palm Coast Yacht Club Holding Halloween Fundraiser for ‘Neighbors to Families’

The Palm Coast Yacht Club will host a lively Halloween party to raise money for Neighbors To Family, Inc., revolutionizing child welfare by keeping siblings together in foster care and building healthier families and communities. The event will be held at the Pine Lakes Golf Club on October 28 from six to 10 p.m.

Food and dessert will be provided and a cash bar will be available. The evening wil also feature 50/50 and raffle drawings. Music will be provided by popular local entertainers Debbie Owen and Tony T. For tickets visit www.palmcoastyachtclub.com or call Danette Potochick at 386-503-0592. Tickets are $35.00 each. Costumes are encouraged.









This is the seventh annual benefit held by the Palm Coast Yacht Club which has staged major fundraisers for important local charities. They include The Family Life Center; Disabled American Veterans; Love in a Backpack, providing supplemental nutrition to Flagler’s children; and Florida’s Guardian ad Litem Program, advocating for children in the state’s court system.

Neighbors To Family, Inc., is a 501©3 child welfare advocacy agency which places abused and neglected siblings together in safe and stable foster homes. Since 1998 the agency has served more than 14,000 children and families in three states including Florida.

The Palm Coast Yacht Club has an active membership engaged in a wide variety of social and educational activities for boaters and non-boaters alike. The Club was established in 1979 and is a vital part of the Palm Coast Community and is sponsor of the popular annual Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade, the largest community boat parade in Florida.