‘Hot Rails of Meth’ Lead to Bizarre R-Section Burglary and Slew of Charges for Palm Coast Man

After the alleged burglary and after making death threats to the R-Section home’s residents, to cops and to hospital staff, Daniel Matthew Reyes would tell Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies that he’d “snorted hot rails of meth,” and screamed for help. After a brief stop at the local hospital, he was booked at the Flagler County jail Saturday night (Sept. 3) on seven charges, including two first-degree felonies.

One of the tenants at the R-Section home was cooking dinner when Reyes allegedly entered the house uninvited and confronted the tenant, who’d never seen Reyes before. The Tenant demanded that Reyes leave the house, and did so in English and Spanish. Reyes lifted his shirt to show that he was not armed, but complied. He went out the front door.









But then he sat at the front of the house refusing to leave, and started screaming at the tenant and his wife and making threats to kill. He ran around the house, hitting windows in what the tenants believed was another attempt to break in. They called 911, and one of them armed himself with a knife.

As deputies arrived and established a search perimeter, they heard someone screaming in the side yard of a property. Deputies detained. him. He was unable to explain why he was there. The earlier tenants were brought to the scene and identified Reyes as the man who’d walked in and made threats.

Reyes then allegedly turned his threats toward the deputies: “I am going to kill all of you,” he is quoted as saying in his arrest report as he resisted deputies, then banged his head against the window when placed in a patrol car and calling for help. At one point he tried to draw the alleged victim’s attention: “Hey man, come over here, come over here. I’m sorry,” Reyes told him.









But he had to be restrained as his belligerence continued at AdventHealth Palm Coast. He was calmer as he was booked at the jail–Flagler County’s only actual in-house drug treatment program available.

His bond was set at $119,000 on two first-degree felony and five misdemeanor charges. Just last year Reyes, a 32-year-old resident of Riviera Drive in Palm Coast, was convicted on a battery charge and again on a probation violation charge, and in mid-July he was declared a felon with a conviction on a charge of driving on a revoked license (after he blew through a red light from Cypress Edge Drive).