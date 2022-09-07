The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, September 7, 2022









Weather: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Today at the Editor’s Glance:

In Court: It’s all a civil docket today.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. every first Wednesday of the month at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time tax holiday” allowing people to avoid paying sales taxes on purchases of tools and home-improvement items is in effect from Saturday, September 3 through midnight Friday, Sept. 9.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by the Palm Coast Democratic Club, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected]

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program has open enrollment for Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, who may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Enroll here. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].

Notably: It was only in 1998 on this day that Google was founded, a mere 24 years, about the life span of a deer, a beaver, a jaguar, or Tupak Shakur, who was gunned down in las Vegas on this day too, two years before Google’s founding. What was going on that day 22 years ago? Mark McGuire, all juiced up on steroids, matched Roger Maris’s homerun record of 61, the Starr report was dirtying Washington in ways that now look as quaint as Harlequin romances, and Santa Monica government made news for proposing to offer on-line forums again, though it had done so for the first time nine years earlier with the Santa Monica Public Electronic Network. Its history is still available in one of those primitive web pages.

Flagler Beach Webcam:

