Palm Coast’s Dr. Robert A. Ernst Gets Silver Medal for Second Children’s Book

The Annual 2022 Florida Authors and Publishers Association President’s Book Awards has recognized Harry Saves Wreck by Dr. Robert A. Ernst, a Palm Coast resident, in the category of Children Grades 3-5, as a Silver Medal winner at their annual awards banquet this month. This prestigious national award is open to books published between 2020 and 2021. The judges for this national competition are librarians, educators, and publishing professionals.









Harry Saves Wreck is the second of Dr. Bob’s Tales. It’s a children’s chapter book with illustrations, published by Discoveries Publishing, LLC. “This heartwarming tale is filled with many characters, all looking different from one another, yet all living in harmony through caring, being sensitive to the needs of others, and cooperating for the common good,” said author Dr. Robert “Bob” Ernst. “It’s a great honor for Harry Saves Wreck to be considered one of the top books in this category in the U.S. – I just love bringing smiles to children’s faces,” added Dr. Bob.

“The FAPA President’s Book Award exists to promote excellence in the publishing industry and is proud to be a champion of authors and publishers,” said Rene Garrison, President of FAPA. “This year’s winners truly embody the excellence this award was created to celebrate. Their works are representative of creative storytelling, bold concepts, and innovative ideas which make the President’s Book Awards so well respected by librarians and those in the publishing industry. We salute all of our winners for their fine work,” added Garrison.

Dr. Bob Ernst has written two other books; Hurry Up Harry and Harry and the Hooligans, which won a gold medal from FAPA in 2021. For more information or to purchase one of Dr. Bob’s Books, visit http://drbobstales.com/.









Ernst is a retired orthodontist who practiced in central Connecticut for more than forty years. His education was interrupted when he joined the Air Force. He became a 1st lieutenant during the Vietnam era, before resuming his educational goals. His early career as an author began in the form of a storyteller. Known as Dr. Bob, he created tales about the animals that lived around the pond at Foxhill Acres, his home in Nova Scotia, Canada. He delighted neighboring children with the stories. In more recent years, his wife Ann convinced him to write down the stories in a series of books, and Dr. Bob’s Pondville was created. More tales are on the way.