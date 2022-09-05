The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 5, 2022









Weather: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tropical storm watch: Danielle continues her swing toward western France, Earl continues his swing up the mid-Atlantic.

It’s Labor Day. All schools, government offices, banks and many businesses are closed. The nation has been observing labor Day since 1882, but treating most laborers like mules for much longer than that. See modern-day details here. Grill responsibly.

Sales tax suspension on tools and home-improvement items: The so-called “tool time tax holiday” allowing people to avoid paying sales taxes on purchases of tools and home-improvement items is in effect from Saturday, September 3 through midnight Friday, Sept. 9.

Keep in Mind: The Flagler Youth Orchestra Strings Program has open enrollment for Flagler County’s public, private, charter and home-schooled students, 8 years old and older, who may sign up to play violin, viola, cello, or double bass. Beginner, intermediate and advanced musicians are welcome. Tuition is free. Limited instrument scholarships are available. Enroll here. For more information about the program, call (386)503-3808 or email [email protected].









Notably: As the Yankees’ Aaron Judd hopes to break Roger Maris’s record of 61 home runs in a season, and get past Babe Ruth’s 60 along the way (he was at 52 in mid-afternoon Sunday), Judd may note today that Ruth struck his very first homerun as a professional on this day in 1914, the day the Germans took Rheims and Allies signed a pledge to make no separate peace, but stand together against the Kaiser. World War I was seven weeks old. Many of those who’d rushed to join thought the war would be over by then. On Sept. 6, The Times ran the following banner headline on page 5: “NOTED AUTHORS DEFEND GERMANY–BEER MAY BE TAXED $42,000,000.” The noted authors were German intellectuals and academics writing in a book published in Germany. Ruth’s homerun was not noted anywhere in the paper’s sports pages, which covered only the National, the American and the Federal leagues, the latter in only its second year of competition with the other two. It folded after 2015, leaving behind two legacies: a Supreme Court decision in which a bunch of Samuel Alitos of their day ruled that the federal anti-trust law did not apply to baseball, and Wrigley Field. Ruth hit his homerun playing for a minor league team in providence, in the International league. He also threw a one-hit shut-out. Baseball’s Sun King was here. (It is also, incidentally, the Sun King’s birthday, in 1638, and that of Arthur Koestler in 1905.)

