Daytona State’s Engineering Technology Program Re-Accredited by ABET

Daytona State College’s Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology program has been re-accredited by ABET, a global nonprofit, non-governmental agency that accredits programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology.

“There is tremendous demand for project engineers, process analysts, manufacturing engineers and technical sales engineers, locally and around the country,” said Dante Leon, DSC Associate Vice President, College of Business, Engineering and Technology. “ABET’s certification is the gold standard and reflects our commitment to provide students with the education and skills to pursue a successful and rewarding career in engineering technology.”









ABET accreditation provides assurance that a college or university program meets the quality standards of the profession for which that program prepares graduates. Graduation from an ABET accredited institution is the first step for professional engineering licensure in the state of Florida.Professional engineering licensure is the top standard for the profession. Information about professional licensure can be obtained at https://fbpe.org/licensure.

“Our BSET program prepares graduates for rewarding careers in a range of fields, including aerospace, medicine, environmental sciences, computer science, electronics and software development, manufacturing and construction,” said Dr. Ron Eaglin, Chair of the Department of Engineering and Information Technology. “Virtually any industry where products are designed, developed or tested, there is high demand for qualified engineers.”

Daytona State’s program prepares students with a broad foundation in electrical and electronics circuits, mechanics, computers, energy systems, programmable logic controllers, technical economics and quality assurance. The program takes about two years to complete after earning the associate degree and average annual salaries for graduates range from $69,200 to $80,000, according to the Florida Education & Training Placement Information Program (FETPIP).

ABET’s accreditation program is voluntary, and to date, 4,361 programs at 850 colleges and universities in 41 countries have received ABET accreditation. More than 175,000 students graduate from ABET-accredited programs each year, and millions of graduates have received degrees from ABET-accredited programs since 1932.