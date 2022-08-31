Palm Coast Will Spend $6.2 Million to Buy 69 Vehicles and Heavy Equipment Items, Including 3 Fire Trucks

In one of the largest such expenditures in the city’s history at one time, the Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday gave its approval for spending $6.2 million to buy 69 vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment for various departments, including three fire trucks.









The equipment and vehicles include dump trucks, lift trucks, gator carts, mowers, golf carts, pick-up trucks, skidsteers, about 30 Ford pick-up trucks of the F-150, F-550 and F-750 variety, totaling $2 million and for the fire department, a brush attack truck valued at $168,000 and two pumpers, each valued at $629,000.

A small portion of the equipment will be paid out of the utility, solid waste, stormwater and building funds, which maintain accounts separate from the general fund and generate revenue through fees, so they don’t impact property taxes. But the majority of the cost is borne by general fund dollars.

“We pay specific attention to the vehicles and the equipment that have met or exceeded their expected estimated useful life,” Kevin Brinkley, a public works coordinator, told council members. “This year we inspected over 181 items that had met that criteria. After that inspection, any fleet vehicles and or equipment that were determined to need replacement have been included in this fiscal year ’23 fleet replacement schedule for the upcoming budget year. In addition to the replacements, new fleet vehicles and equipment are also included in the fleet fund budget for fiscal year ’23.” He recommended replacing 43 “assets” (the term applied either to vehicles or heavy equipment), four vehicles for the fire department, and the purchase of 26 net new “assets.”









The original plan was to replace 46 assets and buy 30 new ones. The administration trimmed that down to 43 and 26, for a total of 69. The city is using different methods to buy the vehicles and equipment, including piggy-backing on other government agencies’ contracts to take advantage of lower prices.

Two new Mack dump trucks–replacing older ones–will cost nearly $200,000 each. One will go to the stormwater department (which maintains your swales and ditches, among other things), the other will go to the utility department. A Gradall with a scoop attached to a long crane, also for the stormwater department, will cost nearly $500,000. Two Massey Ferguson tractors will cost nearly $100,000 each. The city is acquiring a new sewer cleaner truck for nearly $600,000.

Most of the Ford pick-ups’ costs range between $28,000 and $63,000 each, with F-550s and F-750s costing between $107,000 and $150,000 each. Those trucks will go to code enforcement, the streets and pavement division, stormwater, and utilities.

Pumper trucks are standard frontline firetrucks used in fighting fires. Attack trucks are used in wildfires. The city does not usually buy more than one fire truck every so many years, relying on a reserve fund that accumulates dollars over time to pay for them. “This makes up a gap experience in the fleet replacement fund due to market conditions for fire trucks,” incoming Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill told the council. “This market is so demand heavy that we are seeing a two year gap between placing our order and receiving the apparatus. Our fleet department has performed an analysis of the equipment in question and making this investment now prevents further investment in apparatus that has reached a tipping point, from a reliability perspective.”









The entire presentation of the fleet-replacement item took a mere three or four minutes, with no details about the purchases or why, in addition to the replacements of older equipment, the city was buying additional, new vehicles. None of the council members asked a single question about the program and the coming expenditure, though the presentation was spart of the same budget outline that led to the council discussing whether it should approve next year’s property tax rate, and at what level.

Four council members, led by the mayor, agreed to keep next year’s tax rate equal to this year’s, which will equate to a tax increase of 15 percent. They justified the approach by citing the need to maintain quality of life for residents and to keep up with demands on city services. Only one council member objected. None focused on the fleet-replacement program, which alone would account for a significant part of those demands on the budget.

“Our staff and our management have done a tremendous job ensuring that we’re running a very tight ship around here,” Council member Nick Klufas said, speaking generally about the budget toward the end of the presentations. “We have been for years and it’s incredible that we continue to get this level of service out of the budget that we have.”

All is not said yet: the presentations were part of a workshop, where the council signaled its direction but did not take any votes. There are two public hearings ahead, on Sept. 8 and Sept. 21, when the council will vote to adopt the proposed budget and next fiscal year’s property tax rate. See: “Between Garfield and Reagan, Palm Coast OK’s 15% Tax Increase, Claiming It for Good of Future Residents.”

The Fleet Replacement Program by Line-Item: